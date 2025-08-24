From Hollywood stars to global icons, Dubai is fast becoming the ultimate playground for celebrities seeking a blend of modernity, luxury, and privacy

Dubai’s allure continues to attract global stars, becoming a second home for some of the world’s biggest celebrities. From Hollywood actors to international athletes and music icons, more and more A-listers are choosing to live, invest, and spend their downtime in the UAE. Some have called Dubai home for years, while others have only recently made the move.

Here’s a look at the celebrities who call Dubai home:

Recently moved to Dubai

Arabella Chi

Former Love Island star Arabella Chi has moved to Dubai with her partner Billy Henty and newborn daughter, Gigi. She shared on social media that they’re starting a new chapter in the city.

Rio Ferdinand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rio Ferdinand OBE (@rioferdy5)



Football legend Rio Ferdinand relocated with his family, citing Dubai’s lifestyle, safety, and good schools for their children.

Ronan Keating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating)



Irish pop star Ronan Keating, his wife, Storm, along with their children, have settled in Dubai, embracing the city’s lifestyle. He’s set to perform at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on November 21, 2025.

Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen calls Dubai home while balancing her acting career and role as part-owner of a luxury jewelry brand.

Khamzat Chimaev

Recent UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has made Dubai his base and is often seen training at TKMMA Fit, a well-known gym in Media City.

Long term Dubai residents

Lindsay Lohan

Actress Lindsay Lohan moved to Dubai in 2014 for privacy. She married financier Bader Shammas in 2022 and welcomed their son, Luai in 2023

Jo Malone

Fragrance mogul Jo Malone relocated to Dubai in 2021 and lives with her husband in a five-star hotel, exploring new ventures beyond fragrances.

Huda Kattan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huda (@huda)



Beauty entrepreneur Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty, moved to Dubai in 2006 and has built a global beauty empire from the city.

We’ve also rounded up celebrities who have have Golden Visas in Dubai, whether through property investments or by starting businesses in the city. Cristiano Ronaldo and Giorgio Armani are among a few on the list.

Images: Instagram