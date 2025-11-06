Perfect weather calls for outdoor yoga in Dubai

Can we all agree that outdoor yoga isn’t quite the same as indoor yoga? Sure, it’s about movement, balance, stillness, and breath, and it doesn’t really matter where you roll out your mat. But there’s something about being outside that makes it feel more magical, especially now with the perfect weather, beautiful backdrops, and the city around you. Outdoor yoga in Dubai is easily one of our favourite things to do in Dubai right now – and it could be your new favourite thing too. Here’s where to roll out your mat in Dubai this season.

Wellness by the pool at Burj Al Arab

Take your wellness journey to the next level with a poolside yoga session led by Adrienne Everrette at the Burj Al Arab’s SAL Beach Club. This exclusive poolside yoga class offers a moment of calm and balance, designed to reset your mind and body. Breathe in the tranquility of the surroundings and let Adrienne guide you through a mindful practice that leaves you feeling revitalised and centred, ready to take on the day.

Location: Sal, Burj Al Arab, Jumeira St

Times: Friday, November 7 at 8.30am

Cost: Dhs250 per person

Booking: Book directly via hwhstudiodubai.com

Contact: @hwhstudiodubai

Anniversary yoga flow: The Adrienne Method

Celebrate connection, calm, and community with Adrienne at this special anniversary session at HWH Studio. Designed for ladies only, this mindful flow brings together balance, breath, and a sense of ease. After class, stay for a little post-yoga treat – a wellness gift bag and a Fynd Matcha Latte to enjoy as you wind down.

Location: HWH Studio, Delano Hotel, Bluewaters Dubai

Times: Saturday, November 8 at 11.30am

Cost: Dhs250 per person

Booking: Book directly via hwhstudiodubai.com

Contact: @hwhstudiodubai

Yoga at the Palace

Start your Saturday with a Hatha yoga session at Al Qasr, set by the Balloons at the Palace. Move through gentle stretches while taking in stunning views of the Dubai skyline and the sparkling Arabian Gulf. After class, enjoy a healthy breakfast to keep the good vibes flowing — a relaxed, feel-good way to begin the weekend.

Location: Balloons at the Palace, Jumeirah Al Qasr

Times: Every Sunday, 8:30am to 10am

Cost: Dhs350 per person (includes yoga mat, towel, water, and breakfast)

Booking: You can book directly here

Contact: (04) 432 3232 | @jumeirahalqasr

Beach sunset yoga powered by WHOOP

Feel the city slow down as the sun dips over Dubai. Join HWH Studio for the biggest beach yoga activation of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, powered by WHOOP. This sunset session invites you to stretch, flow, and soak in the golden light while moving with the energy of the crowd around you – the ultimate way to end the day feeling grounded and energised.

Location: Delano, Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Times: Saturday, November 15 at 5pm

Cost: Dhs250 per person

Booking: Book directly via hwhstudiodubai.com

Contact: @hwhstudiodubai

Full moon yoga at Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah

For anyone who loves the energy of a full moon and wants to embrace its magic, Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah, is the place to be for the perfect moonlit yoga practice. Flow through a 90-minute sequence on the serene beachfront, with the gentle waves and cool sea breeze as your soundtrack. From mindful stretches to guided breathwork and sound healing, the session is designed to release tension, calm the mind, and leave you feeling completely restored. Each guest practices on a sustainable Rumi Earth mat, which you get to take home as a keepsake, carrying the moonlit vibes beyond the session.

Location: Celeste Pool Beach, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah

Times: Wednesday 5 November 2025 | Thursday 4 December 2025 | Sunday 4 January 2026 | Monday 2 February 2026, 7.00pm – 9.00pm

Cost: Dhs300 (includes eco-friendly yoga mat)

Booking: (04) 366 6818 | MJtalise@jumeirah.com

Contact: (04) 432 3232 | @jumeirahalqasr

Wellness in the Sky at AURA Skypool

AURA Skypool isn’t just about its iconic wrap-around infinity pool or sunset swims – this season it’s also a hub for wellness above the city. On the 50th floor, Wellness in the Sky brings a mix of sunrise yoga, breathwork, and exclusive sessions that combine movement, mindfulness, and community. Whether you’re flowing through vinyasa, challenging your balance on the water, or letting loose with dance yoga, every class ends with a nourishing breakfast to keep the good vibes going. Special collaborations like Lagree with Longevity Wellness Hub and Tri in the Sky add an extra spark to the programme, making it one of Dubai’s most inspiring wellness experiences this season.

Location: AURA Skypool, 50th Floor, Vida Hotel, Downtown Dubai

Times:

Friday: Power Vinyasa at 6.30am

Friday: Water Yoga at 8am

Saturday: Awakening Vinyasa at 6.30am

Saturday: Dance Yoga at 8am

Cost: Dhs280 per person

Booking: auraskypool.com

Contact: @auraskypool.dubai

World Kindness Day yoga flow at Four Seasons Dubai

Celebrate World Kindness Day with a calming yoga flow on the beachfront lawn at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. Led by wellness expert Adrienne Everett, this gentle 30-minute session blends movement, stillness, and mindfulness, before flowing into a 15-minute guided meditation as the sun sets over the Arabian Gulf. Open to all levels, the session focuses on connection, compassion, and inner peace, leaving you grounded and inspired.

Location: Beachfront Lawn, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Times: Thursday, November 13 | 4pm to 5.30pm

Cost: Complimentary (limited to 50 guests, pre-booking required)

Booking: (04) 270 7732 | Book here

Contact: @FSDubai

Sunset yoga at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

Unwind above the city with Sunset Yoga on the hotel’s pool deck, where holistic wellness meets movement, mindfulness, and a touch of fun. Set against stunning Dubai skyline views, the session offers the perfect way to reset your mind and body. Throughout November, all wellness classes, including yoga, are free to attend with advance booking.

Location: Swimming Pool Deck, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai

Times: Throughout November | Check availability here for specific sessions

Cost: Free

Contact: @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

