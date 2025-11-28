Celebrate Eid Al Etihad with parades, parties, fireworks, food and family fun across Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is gearing up for a long weekend filled with colour, music and plenty of festive spirit. Corniche Road glows in the flag colours, malls are dotted with tiny flags and everywhere you look the city is wrapped in red, white, green and black. Around every corner, there’s a celebration waiting, from family friendly parades to late night parties by the water. If you’re looking for where to go and what to do, here are the standout spots for Eid Al Etihad.

Al Ain Zoo

Al Ain Zoo is leaning all the way into the festive mood with cultural performances, creative workshops and a few new spaces to explore. Kids can get lost in pottery, henna, calligraphy and all the hands-on fun, while adults drift toward stage shows, roaming acts and a heritage souq packed with games and crafts. The new eateries help keep the pace, and the shiny gorilla sanctuary is worth the detour. When the sun slips away, the Heritage Show lights up the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre and brings the day to a dreamy close.

Location: Nahyan The First St, Shiab Al Ashkhar, Abu Dhabi

Time: 9am to 7pm

Cost: Dhs31.50 for adults; Dhs10.50 for kids

Contact: 800 966

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi National Day Family Offer

If you’re looking for a break without leaving the city, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is offering 26% percent off stays of two nights or more. The long weekend comes with pool time, fitness sessions and a packed kids programme at Rixy Kids Club. While parents drift between the pool, the spa and the many dining spots, kids get their own big moment at the Rixy Kids Club. On December 2, the club rolls out a full day of National Day themed fun with crafts, games, movie breaks and even a balloon release. It’s a calm, beachside way to enjoy Eid Al Etihad without leaving the city.

Location: Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

Contact: (02) 498 0000

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

The celebrations stretch across two weeks with games, giveaways, face painting, pottery colouring and a festive mood that spills into every corner. On December 2, the sky bursts open with fireworks at 8pm while drums and Ayala performances keep the beat alive. Shoppers also stand a chance to win a Tesla Model Y, which makes browsing the aisles feel even sweeter.

Location: Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

Time: 8pm

Ilios Beach Club

Ilios is throwing a three day waterfront celebration that blends poolside laziness with sunset glamour and late night energy. Ilios is throwing a three day celebration with poolside lounging, sunset Layali parties, all day Afro and Arabic house sets and lively night time entertainment that rolls straight through the long weekend. Sunday kicks off with the Layali Party and its golden light, Arabic melodies and stylish crowd. On Monday and Tuesday, the vibe runs from noon with pool dips, Afro and Arabic house sets and performers who keep the rhythm rolling well into the night.

Location: Ilios Restaurant & Beach Club, Al Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: 11am to 12am

Contact: (02) 419 8508

Strawfire by Ross Shonhan

Strawfire’s VIP Balcony turns National Day into a slow, elegant spectacle with skyline views and fireworks framed just right. The à la carte menu is already tempting but the Baklava Ice Cream Monaka steals the show with its mix of date gel, crisp wafer and creamy centre. It’s a clever little tribute to both Arabic and Japanese flavours.

Location: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Time: 6pm to 12am

Contact: (02) 690 7999

Eid Al Etihad Buffet at Sahha

Sahha puts on a warm and generous spread with Lamb Ouzi, Lamb Harris and Shish Tawook sizzling on the grill. The shawarma station pulls you in with its aroma and the dessert table seals the deal with classics like luqaimat.

Location: Sahha, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Time: 6:30pm to 10:30pm

Cost: Dhs299 including soft beverages

Contact: (02) 510 1234

Pincode

Pincode’s Cultural Mezze Platter feels like a mini tour of the UAE on one plate. Lamb Adana Seekh, hummus with coriander chutney, Achari Muhammara and warm khameeri bread all meet in the middle. It serves two to three, though sharing might test your willpower. Available until December 3.

Location: The Galleria Abu Dhabi

Time: 11am to 11:30pm

Cost: Dhs99

Contact: (02) 234 0111

Eid Al Etihad BBQ at Pearl Lounge

Pearl Lounge sets the scene with a live BBQ and a menu made for gathering. Shish Tawook, beef tenderloin and lamb chops are the stars, with a family style spread that makes the evening feel cosy and celebratory.

Location: Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, West Corniche

Time: 8pm to 12am

Cost: Dhs199 including soft beverages

Contact: (02) 510 1234