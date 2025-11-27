Celebrate National Day with dazzling fireworks across Abu Dhabi, from the palace to beaches and desert skies

National Day in the UAE marks the moment the seven emirates came together in 1971 and chose unity over everything else. Every year the country turns into a sea of red, green, white and black, and families spill into the streets to celebrate the vision that built the modern UAE. It is a day of gratitude, pride and fireworks that light up the sky like a promise.

From the Corniche to Hudayriyat and all the way out to Al Ain and Al Mughira Beach, the whole emirate is gearing up for a night of colour. Whether you are by the Emirate’s Palace, Yas Marina or tucked into the desert towns, every corner has its own view of the sky.

Pro-tip: Arrive at least an hour early. Everyone will want to experience a little bit of the picture perfect magic that the National Day fireworks have to offer.

From 9pm on December 2, this is where you can catch the biggest displays in Abu Dhabi:

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Watching fireworks behind the golden arches of Emirates Palace is almost fairytale-like. The palace glows softly as the sky erupts above it, making every colour look richer. The grounds will also feature light installations, art displays, children’s activities and traditional dance performances, turning the evening into a full celebration.

Location: Emirates Palace

Time: December 2, 9pm (fireworks from 9:15pm)

Abu Dhabi Corniche

The Corniche feels like the city’s front row seat to the sky. Families arrive early with blankets and snacks, and the waterfront hums with quiet excitement. When the fireworks start, they stretch across the horizon in wide, sweeping bursts that bounce off the water and dance on the waves. Other National Day events nearby bring music and food stalls, giving the whole area a festive vibe.

Location: Abu Dhabi Corniche

Time: December 2, 9pm

Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island offers a sleek city view of National Day. Fireworks will be framed by glassy buildings that catch every flash. Past National Day events have included live performances, heritage-inspired installations and family-friendly activities nearby, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Location: Al Maryah Island

Time: December 2, 9pm

Al Hudayriyat Island

Hudayriyat feels open and free, giving fireworks plenty of space to shine. Families and friends can enjoy picnics or cycling before the show. The island’s wide open areas and natural surroundings make it a calm but celebratory alternative to the city.

Location: Al Hudayriyat Island

Time: December 2, 9pm

Yas Marina

At Yas Marina, the water becomes a mirror for the fireworks. Boats line the docks as lights twinkle softly below. Around the marina, visitors can enjoy heritage performances, roaming entertainers, arts and crafts, and kid-friendly activities before the sky lights up.

Location: Yas Marina

Time: December 2, 9pm

Yas Bay Waterfront

Yas Bay comes alive long before the fireworks start. The waterfront will host cultural performances, traditional crafts like henna and calligraphy, a “Flag Garden” with 54 flags, falconry displays, a classic cars exhibition, immersive installations and a local food market serving artisan bites. The fireworks close the night with a spectacular finale.

Location: Yas Bay Waterfront

Time: December 2 and 3, 9pm

Al Ain, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium

Al Ain brings a communal feel to National Day. The celebrations include fireworks, community concerts and heritage entertainment under the open desert sky. Families gather early to enjoy the evening, making it a warm and welcoming celebration.

Location: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Time: December 2, 9pm

Ghayathi, Behind TAMM Service Centre

Out in Al Dhafra, the atmosphere is relaxed and community-centered. Families arrive with picnic blankets and children chase glow sticks before the first spark hits the sky. The open desert gives the fireworks plenty of room to shine.

Location: Behind TAMM Service Centre, Ghayathi

Time: December 2, 9pm