This event only happens once a year in Atlantis The Royal

There’s something happening in Atlantis The Royal this weekend and we’re sure that you’ll want to know about it. Feast of Dreams is aptly named and is your chance to explore all of the restaurants located in the luxury hotel for a fraction of the price.

Following the success of the ‘Feast of Dreams’ during Atlantis The Royal’s Grand Reveal weekend, this unmissable culinary event now takes place once a year and for 2025 it’s on Friday, November 28.

For one night only, diners can enjoy a four-hour indulgence from all of the restaurants in the hotel, seven to be exact. The night will feature signature dishes from world-renowned celebrity chef restaurants including Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, CARBONE Dubai, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, estiatorio Milos, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Ling Ling and Nobu by the Beach.

This show-stopping gastronomic experience promises 17 cooking stations serving up signature creations from Atlantis’ renowned chefs and vibrant entertainment, the whole experience is located in Gastronomy restaurant where all of the stations will be positioned, buffet style. You can bring the family with you to experience it too. Feast of Dreams is part of Atlantis’ Culinary Month where you can find lots of other offers in separate restaurants too.

To complement the experience, guests can enjoy the Golden Package for Dhs745 including alcoholic free-flow Moët Chandon champagne, wine, beer and spirits or the Silver Package for Dhs575 including soft drinks.

Location: Gastronomy, Atlantis The Royal

Date/Time: Friday 28th November, 6pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs745 (Golden Package), Dhs575 (Silver Package), Dhs288 (children aged 4–13) and complimentary for children under 3 years old

Contact: Book through the website @atlantistheroyal

Eat your way through Atlantis The Royal for a steal this weekend, we know we’ll be there…