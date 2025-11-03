It’s a beautiful tribute to the UAE’s Founding Fathers

Each year for UAE Flag Day, Brand Dubai – the creative arm of Government of Dubai Media Office – unveils a garden with thousands of flags on a beach in Dubai. And it’s now back for 2025, and is open for visitors from Monday November 3 until January 10, 2026.

Haven’t heard of UAE Flag Garden? In short, it’s a vast space on the Umm Suqeim Beach next to the Burj Al Arab planeted with over 11,500 UAE flags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

But the flags aren’t just placed at random. When viewed from above, the flags form the face of our Founding Fathers: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The two Founding Fathers are deeply cherished for their pivotal role in the creation of the UAE.

Each year, residents are quick to share snaps of them exploring the space. As well as being able to walk among the flags, there are also viewing points where you can gaze out over it.

So, what is UAE Flag Day?

Every year on November 3, the country celebrates UAE Flag Day. It marks the anniversary of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the President of the UAE in 2004.

The national campaign was launched in 2013 by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour the country’s past, present and future.

What do the UAE flag colours mean?

The UAE flag is made up of four colours – red, green, white and black.

According to an official guide: Red symbolises the sacrifices of previous generations who laid the foundations for the union. Green symbolises growth, prosperity and cultural renaissance. White displays the nation’s charitable contributions and support for security and peace in the world. Black reflects the strength of mind and determination.

Featured image: What’s On