Next UAE moon mission aims for the moon’s hidden far side

The UAE moon mission is getting ready for its next chapter, and this time, it’s going for the side of the moon that’s always hidden from earth. Rashid Rover 2, built by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), has just arrived in the US for its next stage, ready to launch aboard Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander in 2026.

After the first mission narrowly missed a landing, the team is back with refined expertise, a stronger rover, and a plan that puts the UAE right in the global space spotlight. This mission isn’t just about sending a rover; it’s about tackling the moon’s most challenging terrain while joining a collaboration with NASA, the European Space Agency, and Australia.

Mission in motion

Rashid Rover 2 is designed to explore the moon’s far side, a hemisphere with a rugged surface and thicker crust that has challenged explorers for decades. Measuring just over half a metre, it may be small, but it carries big ambitions, helping the UAE push the boundaries of space research and lunar technology.

Also read

Dubai Airshow highlights UAE’s exciting space projects

Why the far side matters

The far side of the moon is rarely explored. Its thick crust and rough terrain make it a tricky landing zone, but it also holds scientific treasures. By exploring this side, the UAE moon mission aims to gather unique data that could help scientists understand the Moon’s history and its hidden landscapes.

Launch plan and partnerships

Rashid Rover 2 will travel aboard Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) programme. The lander will also carry payloads from NASA, the European Space Agency, and Australia. Firefly’s Elytra vehicle will stay in lunar orbit, handling communications and radio systems to make sure everything is ready for touchdown.

Next steps for the UAE moon mission

Rashid Rover 1 came close in 2023 but lost contact just before landing. This time, the team has built on past experience, improving testing and preparation. Rashid Rover 2 is smaller, smarter, and more ready than ever, showing the UAE’s growing expertise in lunar missions and putting the country firmly on the map of global space exploration.

Image: Archive