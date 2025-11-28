Five days of deals at the UAE National Day Dubai mega sale

Good news for shopaholics: the UAE National Day Dubai Mega Sale is back, and it’s bigger than ever. Five days of deals, hundreds of stores, and discounts that go up to 90% off on fashion, electronics, beauty, homeware and more.

When and where

The sale runs from November 28 to December 2, perfectly aligned with the 54th Eid Al Etihad long weekend. UAE residents enjoy a four-day holiday, making this one of the most convenient times of the year to shop. The action kicks off a day before the weekend, giving early birds a head start on the deals.

Highlights and must-watch deals

Dubai Festival City Mall hosts the first-ever 24-Hour Sale on November 28. Starting at 10am, shoppers will find live performances, roaming entertainment, laser displays and flash deals. The first 500 visitors get a Kiehl’s goodie bag, and anyone spending Dhs300 can enter a raffle to win a Toyota Urban Cruiser. Early entrants receive an extra exclusive gift bag.

Expect deep discounts across hundreds of brands, including Michael Kors, Ted Baker, Sephora, Pottery Barn, Virgin Megastore, Damas, Muji and many more.

Tips for shoppers

Arrive early for the best deals and avoid peak hours if possible. Plan your stops around malls offering the biggest discounts, and keep an eye on flash deals throughout the five-day period.

More time, more deals

Dubai’s Mega Sale Weekend is now five days long for UAE National Day, making it one of the city’s busiest shopping periods. With hundreds of stores taking part, it’s the perfect time to grab deals, explore the city, and enjoy the long weekend.

You’ll find a mix of local and international brands, plenty of deals on trending items, and loads of things perfect for gifts or just treating yourself.

Image: Archive