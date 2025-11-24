These visa-free destinations are perfect for UAE residents looking for a last-minute long weekend escape

With the long weekend almost here, there’s no need to panic if you haven’t made any plans. As a UAE resident, you have access to a variety of visa-free destinations that make spontaneous trips completely stress-free. These spots are just a short flight away, so all you need to do is grab your passport, pack light, and enjoy a hassle-free getaway.

Sri Lanka

Lush, laid-back, and full of character. Cruise through Colombo in a tuk-tuk, try spicy sambols from street stalls, and glamp in the rainforest. Kids can run along quiet beaches or spot peacocks and monkeys in the wild. Everything here feels alive – from the food and streets to the forests and even the peaceful moments.

Azerbaijan

Baku is unexpected and fun. Explore the cobbled alleys of the Old City, take a gondola along the Caspian waterfront, and spot 3D street art on the buildings. The mud volcanoes just outside the city are fascinating, and the Miniature Book Museum is a hit with both children and adults. Baku’s blend of old, new, and slightly quirky makes it a fascinating escape.

Thailand

From buzzing markets to ancient temples, Thailand is a feast for the senses. Bangkok is lively and full-on, but you can escape to Chiang Mai’s forests or the serene beaches of Koh Samui. The Elephant Jungle Sanctuary is a must-see, and the floating markets are full of colour, flavours, and fun for the whole family.

Georgia

Tbilisi charms with its winding streets, fortress views, and hearty homemade food. Think Paris-style balconies on Soviet-era buildings, hip cafés next to sulphur baths. Take the kids up to Narikala Fortress by cable car, then relax in Old Town with a warm khachapuri and a panoramic view of the city lights.

Maldives

Yes, it’s as dreamy as the postcards suggest – and surprisingly easy to get to. Many resorts handle everything for you, from seaplane transfers and kids’ clubs to buffet breakfasts and family-friendly activities. Paddleboard in crystal-clear waters, watch the little ones hunt for crabs, or simply unwind on the beach as the sun sets. Just a short hop from the UAE, it’s the ultimate hassle-free getaway.

