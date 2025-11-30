UAE petrol and diesel prices are rising for December 2025

Fuelling up in December? Take note that UAE petrol and diesel prices have increased starting December 1, 2025.

Here are the new prices per litre:

Super 98: Dhs2.70 (an increase from Dhs2.63 in November)

Special 95: Dhs2.58 (an increase from Dhs2.51 in November)

E-Plus 91: Dhs2.51 (an increase from Dhs2.44 in November)

Diesel: AED2.85 (a sharp increase from Dhs2.67 in November)

For some context, here’s how Super 98 prices have changed over the course of the year so far:

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting the fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

Images: Getty Images