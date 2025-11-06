New roads, New flow. UAE traffic is getting an upgrade

Picture driving across the UAE without getting stuck in traffic every morning and evening. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, it’s getting closer. The government just unveiled a Dhs170 billion investment plan to overhaul the country’s road networks by 2030. At the heart of it is a brand-new 120km highway with 12 lanes, designed to handle up to 360,000 trips a day. For anyone who’s spent hours in traffic, the roads are about to feel a lot lighter.

Expanding capacity across key highways

Big changes are coming to the UAE’s major roads. Etihad Road will see six extra lanes, Emirates Road jumps to 10 lanes, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road will also expand to 10 lanes. These upgrades aim to boost traffic flow by 45–65% across the board, cutting travel times and making daily commutes far smoother.

Major projects underway

Emirates Road is already seeing a Dhs750 million upgrade, expected to wrap up in two years. Beyond widening lanes, the projects focus on safety, sustainability, and reducing emissions, making roads faster and greener at the same time.

Tackling traffic congestion head-on

Vehicle numbers in the UAE are growing fast, around 8% annually. The ministry is addressing this with smarter traffic policies, better public transport integration, and cutting-edge monitoring technology that tracks congestion 24/7.

Smarter roads and 24-hour traffic monitoring

The Ministry is rolling out an integrated 24-hour traffic monitoring centre, analysing congestion patterns and deploying innovative solutions to optimise road flow and enhance safety nationwide.

Looking ahead: Etihad Rail & smart mobility

The Dhs50 billion UAE Railway Programme will bring passenger services in 2026, connecting cities and easing pressure on the roads. With high-speed rail, light rail, and smarter traffic management, the UAE is building a transport network that perfectly matches its fast-paced lifestyle.

Image: What’s On archive