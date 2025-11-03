UAE weather brings cooler temperatures, lower humidity, scattered clouds, and rain in the first week of November

The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast unstable weather in the UAE from November 3 to 7. Skies will be partly cloudy with light to moderate rain possible in some areas. This is part of the seasonal transition from autumn to winter, bringing cooler days and scattered showers, particularly over western and coastal regions.

Weather across the UAE

The first week of November is bringing a welcome change to the UAE’s weather. After weeks of high humidity, warm temperatures and living in AC, the country can expect cooler days, partly cloudy skies, and chances of light rain. These conditions will be felt across coastal areas, inland regions, and the mountains.

Daytime temperatures will vary across the country. Coastal areas and islands will reach highs of 28°C to 33°C, dropping to 19°C to 24°C at night. Inland areas will remain slightly warmer, with daytime highs between 31°C and 36°C. Mountainous regions will be the coolest, averaging 22°C to 27°C during the day.

Humidity and morning mist

Humidity levels have eased compared to recent weeks, ranging from 75% to 85%. Early mornings may still feel a little humid, especially along the coast and inland. Light mist or fog could appear in some areas.

Wind and sea conditions

Winds will generally be light to moderate from 15 to 30 km/h, occasionally stronger at times. At sea, the Arabian Gulf will be calm to moderate, sometimes rough when winds pick up, while the Gulf of Oman will remain mostly stable.

What to expect this week

Early mornings may feel humid in some coastal locations, but daytime conditions will be mild and comfortable. Winds will vary between northwesterly and southeasterly at 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

Image: What’s On Archive