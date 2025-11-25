Cooler days, breezier evenings and patchy showers could roll through parts of the country this week

If the sky has been switching from bright to brooding in a single commute, you are seeing the start of a classic UAE winter pattern. The National Centre for Meteorology forecasts indicate partly cloudy to cloudy conditions across the country with a chance of light rain in scattered areas, especially along the coast and toward the north and east. It is not a full washout, but do expect passing showers and shifting light that makes the city look like it has slipped on a cool filter.

Temperatures are holding lower than a few weeks ago, with afternoons feeling comfortable and evenings edging cool, especially in open areas and higher ground. The breeze is part of the story, and we love it. Light to moderate winds can freshen at times, which is great for a lunchtime walk, but can kick up sand on exposed roads outside the city. Over the water, the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea may turn slight to moderate, so boat trips should check marine updates before heading out.

Humidity can still build overnight, which means mist and early fog remain in play on some mornings. If you are driving at dawn, factor in extra time and follow visibility alerts. The combination of cooler air, residual moisture and light winds is tailor-made for those rolling fog banks that make the skyline vanish for a moment.

What this means for your plans

Rooftop coffees and evening jogs suddenly make sense again, desert picnics feel doable, and alfresco dinners are back on the menu. Keep a light layer in your bag, carry an umbrella in the car and check the latest forecast if you are planning a beach day, mountain hike or long drive to the Northern Emirates. Showers tend to be short, but the breeze can turn a warm evening into something that feels crisp.

For the next few days, look out for patchy cloud build-ups, the odd sunbreak and those brief, mood-setting showers. It is the soft launch of the UAE’s best season, where the outdoors starts calling again, and the air finally feels kind. Keep an eye on official updates throughout the day, plan smart, and enjoy the first real taste of winter.