This UK rugby school founded in 1567 is known as the birthplace of rugby

Dubai is set to welcome one of the UK’s oldest schools in 2026 and will be named Rugby School Dubai. It will be the Middle East’s first campus.

The new school will offer a British curriculum for children aged three to 18, with world-class education backed by outstanding facilities, modern learning spaces and a strong co-curricular programme.

Where will the school be

Rugby School Dubai will be located in Nad Al Sheba, taking over the existing Kent College Dubai campus. The school is partnering with Aldar Education to bring an authentic Rugby School UK experience to families in the UAE.

Who will lead the school

Henry Price will be the Executive Principal of Rugby School Dubai. He will begin in August 2026 and lead the launch of the new campus. Mr Price has a long history with Rugby School UK and has been Headmaster of Oakham School since 2019. Before that, he spent 13 years at Rugby School UK as Head of Classics and a Housemaster.

Facilities at the new school

The Nad Al Sheba site will include over 90 classrooms, with areas for nursery, primary and secondary pupils. The school will also feature open-plan zones that support interactive and flexible styles of learning.

Students can look forward to a wide range of facilities, such as dedicated art and drama rooms, a 400-seat theatre, multiple swimming pools, rugby and football fields, tennis courts, a hockey pitch and both indoor and outdoor play areas. An athletics track will also be part of the campus. Families will benefit from additional amenities, including spaces for learning support, medical rooms, a parent café and prayer facilities.

There will also be fully equipped science and technology laboratories, large sports areas and designated spaces focused on arts, dining and overall student wellbeing. The school will welcome boys and girls and aims to offer a balanced education that blends strong academics with sport, creativity and enrichment opportunities.

Image: Rugby School Website