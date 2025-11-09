The city is more than just luxury spas and massages, discover the most unique wellness experiences in Dubai

From rooftop infinity pools and desert floats to immersive art-and-wellness hubs. There are loads of wellness experiences in Dubai designed to help you reset, recharge, and reconnect. Whether you want to stretch, sweat, find your zen, or try something completely new, these experiences combine expert guidance with unforgettable settings for mind, body, and soul.

Wellness in the Sky at AURA Skypool

Take your wellness routine to new heights at AURA Skypool, 210 metres above the city. The 50th-floor sky pool offers experiences combining movement, mindfulness, and community. Weekly sessions include Monday Yin Yoga Sound Healing, Friday Power Vinyasa and Water Yoga, Saturday Awakening Vinyasa and Dance Yoga, and Sunday Floating Breathwork with Breasy. Special events include Micro Lagree with Longevity Wellness Hub, Tri in the Sky with Dubai Fitness Challenge, and SKYROX, a Hyrox-inspired fitness challenge – all offering the perfect mix of energy, balance, and relaxation.

Location: AURA Skypool, 50th Floor



Cost: Classes from Dhs180 to Dhs400 depending on the session

Contact: (04) 566 2121

Barbara O’Neill Healing Retreat

For a deeper, transformative experience, Barbara O’Neill’s first-ever healing retreat at Sofitel Dubai The Palm is an immersive wellness journey. Running from November 25 to 30, 2025, it features 17 hours of life-changing lectures, daily Q&A sessions, and practical workshops. Guests receive a welcome kit, nutritious meals, a certificate signed by Barbara, and 15% off spa treatments of 60 minutes or more.

Location: Sofitel Dubai The Palm



Times: November 25 to 30, 2025



Cost: Single room: Dhs22,035, double room: Dhs20,198 per person



Contact: (055) 882 8070, admin@theempowerliving.com

Floating breathwork with Immersiv

Immersiv is reshaping luxury wellness with transformational experiences in extraordinary settings, from desert to sea. Each session blends breathwork and movement, celebrating the balance of feminine and masculine energy, softness and strength, surrender and power. Facilitators Melissa and Ashley guide participants in releasing what no longer serves them, offering signature experiences like the world’s highest floating breathwork at ZETA Seventy Seven, serene desert floats at Tera Solis and red light crystal infused wellness experiences. These sessions help you reconnect, reset, and find your zen.

@immersiv.ae

Wellness with art at TODA

Step into the future of wellness and art at TODA, where every event is a fully immersive 360-degree experience. From digital art exhibitions and live music to wellness sessions, TODA blends visual spectacle with transformative practices. Signature offerings include 9D breathwork meditation, morning reset sessions, yoga, and cocoa ceremonies, giving participants unique ways to reconnect, recharge, and awaken their senses.

Location: TODA, Souk Madinat



Contact: toda.ae, (04) 277 4044