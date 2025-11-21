Looking for the biggest events in Dubai this weekend? We have you covered

From live music to fitness by the sea, this weekend is packed with some of the most exciting events in Dubai. Ronan Keating is set to take the stage, Dubai Run will bring thousands to Sheikh Zayed Road, and there are free beach workouts to join at JBR. Whether you want a concert, a community run, or a relaxing Pilates session on the sand, there is plenty happening across the city and much more to explore.

Catch Ronan Keating live

Get ready for an evening of feel-good hits as Ronan Keating returns to Dubai for a special one-night performance. The Irish star, known for selling more than 25 million records and scoring multiple chart-toppers, is set to draw a big crowd to Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Fans can look forward to a set filled with beloved favourites, from crowd-pleasing singalongs to the ballads everyone knows by heart – think Life is a Rollercoaster, When You Say Nothing At All, and If Tomorrow Never Comes.

Location: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Times: Friday, November 21

Cost: From Dhs249

Tickets: dubai.platinumlist.net

A tail wagging weekend at Woofstock UAE

Woofstock UAE returns to the dog friendly Dubai Islands Beach for a fun weekend on November 22 and 23. The festival brings live music, training workshops, market stalls, rescue groups and plenty of activities for you and your pup. There are lots of photo spots too, plus a special beach area where dogs can swim.

Location: Dubai Islands Beach

Dates: November 22 and 23

Contact: @woofstockuae

Dubai Watch Week is here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Watch Week (@dubaiwatchweek)

Dubai Watch Week is back from November 19 to 25, bringing one of the world’s most exciting watch events to a new home at Dubai Mall and Burj Park. More than 90 brands will join this year, with global launches, panel talks, creative workshops and a chance to meet top watchmakers and collectors. Highlights include major keynote sessions, a CEO roundtable, hands on design experiences and special masterclasses from luxury brands. Visitors can also enjoy exclusive previews, limited editions and the world premiere of a new watch industry series.

Location: Dubai Mall and Burj Park

Times: November 19 to 25

Cost: Free with registration

Contact: @dubaiwatchweek

Free fitness sessions at JBR

The Beach JBR and activewear brand Squatwolf are hosting two free community workouts by the sea. You can choose a sunset full body class or a calming Pilates session on the sand. Both sessions are open to all levels and give you a fun way to stay active outdoors.

Location: The Beach JBR

Times: Saturday November 22 from 5pm

Cost: Free

Contact: thebeach.ae

Icons of Porsche

There’s still time to see Icons of Porsche this November. Explore over 1,000 iconic cars, from classic beauties to premier models, meet racing legends, and enjoy live entertainment and family-friendly activities. A must-visit for car enthusiasts and families alike.

Times: November 22 and 23

Cost: Dhs75 per person

Tickets: Grab your tickets at iconsofporsche.com

Madness return to Dubai for a huge night of classic hits

British legends Madness are heading back to the city for an evening packed with crowd favourites and feel good moments. The group have been entertaining fans for more than forty years and are known for their unmistakeable sound. Expect to hear well loved tracks including Our House, Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love and One Step Beyond as they perform live at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Location: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Times: Saturday, November 22

Cost: From Dhs249

Contact: mcgettigans.com

Join the city for a morning run

One of Dubai’s most-loved fitness events is returning for the Dubai Fitness Challenge, giving everyone the chance to jog or sprint along a traffic-free Sheikh Zayed Road. Choose between a relaxed 5km route or push yourself with the 10km course, all while taking in some of the city’s most famous landmarks – including an unbeatable view of the Burj Khalifa. It’s free to take part, so there’s every reason to get involved.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road

Times: Sunday, November 23, 6:30am

Cost: Free

Registration: dubairun.com

A night of orchestral club anthems

Fancy something different for your next evening out? Ministry of Sound Classical is set to revive the biggest dance tracks of the 90s and early 2000s, performed with the richness of a full orchestra. Expect soaring strings, bold brass, and all the feel-good energy of the originals, whether you’re enjoying the music from your seat or joining the crowd closer to the stage.

Location: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Times: Saturday November 22, 8pm

Cost: From Dhs290

Contact: (04) 440 8888