Experience a grand production directed by People’s Artist of Russia Yuri Alexandrov and performed by St Petersburg Opera

After performing as part of the Russian cultural programme at Expo 2020 Dubai, Verdi’s iconic opera, Rigoletto, returns to the UAE this November.

For our cultural fans in Dubai, the performance takes place at Zabeel Theatre at the stunning Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on The Palm on Wednesday, November 19 and 20. And for our culture vultures in Abu Dhabi, don’t worry – you don’t have to drive on over, as once the curtains rise in Dubai, the performance will make its way over to the capital for performances on November 22 and 23 at the Cultural Foundation.

The grand performance you will watch is by the St Petersburg Opera and directed by its artistic and world-famous director and founder, Yuri Alexandrov. He has staged productions at prestigious venues around the world, including the Arena di Verona and La Scala in Italy, the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, and the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

If you haven’t seen Rigoletto before, it represents one of the finest examples of world opera and a signature production of the theatre, and it’s one of Giuseppe Verdi’s most celebrated works. However, the showcase you will witness here in the uAE comes with a twist.

Alexandrov brings a fresh take on Verdi’s classic Rigoletto. The story follows a court jester whose cruel jokes and thirst for revenge lead to heartbreaking consequences. Expect powerful voices, dramatic staging, and a new modern edge to one of opera’s most famous tragedies.

Speaking on the performance, Alexandrov stated, ‘”We have performed our large-scale version of Verdi’s masterpiece in many countries, always to great success, as our theater features multiple casts of soloists who masterfully perform this demanding music.”

You can purchase your tickets for a starting price of Dhs350. Tickets for the Dubai and Abu Dhabi shows are available here.

*Do note, the performance is in Italian but there will be English subtitles.

All the details

Location: Dubai, Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah; Abu Dhabi, Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi, Al Hisn

Times: from 8pm

Costs: Dhs350

Contact: @artforalluae, @abudhabicf

Images: Supplied