It’s time to have your say, voting for the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2026 is officially open

We all have that one place that never lets us down. The breakfast spot that knows your order by heart. The sundowner view that never gets old. The brunch you recommend to every visitor. Now’s your chance to give them the spotlight they deserve, because voting is officially open for the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2026.

These are the city’s most-loved awards, voted for by the people who really matter – you. From the finest restaurants and buzzing bars to staycations worth every dirham, it’s time to celebrate the places that make living in Abu Dhabi so good.

The glittering awards ceremony will take place in April, where we’ll reveal the best of the best across food, hotels, entertainment, and more. But before the trophies are handed out, we need your help to decide who takes them home.

Do you have a go-to café that deserves some love? A spa that hits reset better than any holiday? Or a beach hotel that never disappoints? Whatever your favourite spot, this is your moment to make it count.

Voting is open now and runs until February 2026, so head over and cast your votes before time runs out. Click here to vote.

Want to see who stole the show last year? Check out all the winners of the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2025 here.

Venue registration

If you’re a venue in the capital that still wishes to register, then there’s still time. Here’s our complete guide to registering for the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2026