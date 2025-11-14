You can now vote for your favourites in the What’s On Dubai Awards 2026

The What’s On Dubai Awards is returning for its 2026 edition, bigger and better than ever before, and featuring some new categories. And whilst it’s our responsibility to show you What’s On in this incredible city of ours, it’s you, our trusted readers, who ultimately decide Dubai’s success stories. It’s precisely because of this that we, as always, are handing you the power to crown your favourite places, spaces, and faces in the What’s On Awards.

With the exception of four Editor’s Choice awards, you have sole and final dominion over who wins the coveted titles across a dazzling range of leisure, entertainment, and hospitality categories. Whether it’s your most beloved breakfast spot, standout ladies’ night, or a brilliant staycation you return to time and again, now is the time to champion your favourite spots in Dubai. Get all the info here.

The event

Taking place at a glittering ceremony in April, we’ll be crowning the best restaurants, hotels, attractions, and much more across the city.

Do you have a go-to cafe? A bar you return to for every special occasion? A must-try restaurant that everyone needs to know about? Whether it’s a brilliant brunch that you take visitors to every time they come, a luxe spa that you want to shout about, or a beach hotel that deserves to be named the best – we want to know.

Voting is open right now, so stop what you’re doing and head straight here to cast your votes for your favourite Dubai spots. Click here to vote now.

Wondering who took home the coveted trophies in 2025? You can see all the winners of the What’s On Dubai Awards 2025 here.

Venue registration

If you’re a venue in Dubai that still wishes to register, then there’s still time. Here’s our complete guide to registering for the What’s On Dubai Awards 2026.

If you know how it all works and want to skip straight to registration, you can do that now on our dubai.platinumlist.net page.