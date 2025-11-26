Matching family Christmas pyjamas? Yes please

The Christmas countdown is on. And while we may have to wait to deck the hall and trim those Christmas trees, purchasing festive PJs is certainly on our to-do list right now. If you’re looking for where to get Christmas pyjamas in the UAE, look no further as we’ve found all the places to pick up your pjs, complete with personalisation, family options and festive prints.

By Jessica Lily

By Jessica Lily is a homegrown brand that specialises in beautiful handmade pyjamas. Founder Jessica creates all of the prints herself, meaning they’re unlike anything else you’ll see on the market, and she creates both long and short pyjama sets for adults and children. There’s Dubai landmark prints, camels, and pretty pink parrots, as well as her Christmas range, which features a unique ‘Christmas in the desert’ print, navy with gingerbread men, and Christmas gnomes. They’re priced from Dhs165 for children and Dhs195 for adults.

@jessicalilydubai

Lullabae

UAE-born Lullabae was founded in 2020 by a mum of two who wanted to create children’s sleep and loungewear that was functional and eco-friendly, as well as being super soft. Lullabae now stocks an array of pieces far beyond that, but its themed pyjama collections are always a treat. There are lots of options for Christmas pyjamas this year and they range from zippies for babies, to adults and even pets are included with a little bandana so the whole family is included. They don’t restock though, so when they are sold out, they’re gone. Prices start at Dhs109.

@lullabaeme

Dreamy B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dreamy B (@dreamybdubai)

Dreamy B is a Dubai-based, homegrown business making personalised PJs for the whole family. Outside of silly season, they specialise in cotton pyjamas for little ones, with regular drops of themed PJs for special occasions like Easter, Valentine’s and birthdays. This year, you can get your sets of personalised family pyjamas in a festive fairisle, polar bear, winter wonderland and reindeer print, with the option to add a personalised fluffy stocking too. They have free delivery across the UAE too. The children’s sizes range from 0-3 months up to aged 11 to 12, and there’s a full size range for men and women. Prices start from Dhs130 for children and Dhs150 for adults.

@dreamybdubai

Next

Next has one of the most extensive ranges of family Christmas pyjamas we have seen, with matching family sets available in classic prints as well as some fun new colours such as Hamish the Highland cow. There are all types of colourss and patterns, all available in family, couples, and children-only sets. Prices start from Dhs55.

next.ae

Heart Cottage Lane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Cottage Lane (@heartcottagelanedxb)

From the team behind Sand Dollar comes Heart Cottage Lane, an interiors boutique available to shop in-store at Arjan and on their newly launched website. As well as gorgeous homeware and decor to ensure your home is merry and bright, they’ve got some lovely Christmassy sleepwear available. Choose from, Nutcracker Ballet, Gingerbread Spice or Candy Cane Wishes. They also have Christmas themed dog and cat pyjamas for the pet lovers. Available in long and short styles, pieces start from Dhs270.

@heartcottagelanedxb

Marks & Spencer

The matching Christmas pyjamas from Marks and Spencer are all available in family sets that include parents, children, babies – and even dogs. For fans of the traditional, there are soft cotton tartan check in festive red, or for something a little different, there’s a navy set with party animals on. There’s also the M&S favourite, Spencer Bear, and a set of satin pyjamas in varying colours for each family member, printed with jazzy cheetahs and zebras. Prices start from Dhs65.

@marksandspencerme

Lefties

At their stores at City Centre Mirdif and Dubai Hills Mall – as well as their dedicated UAE online store – you can shop a whole range of festive clothing for night and day with Lefties. The holiday collection features some brilliant matching family sets, with collaborations with The Grinch and Disney, as well as classic holiday fairisle prints available for the whole family. Pieces start from Dhs59.

@leftiesofficial

H&M

H&M pyjamas are a staple in wardrobes and now they have a Christmas range. You won’t find matching family ones however you’ll find separate adults and children’s in festive colours and patterns, Prices start at Dhs59 for children’s and Dhs219 for adults.

hm.com

Namshi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namshi (@namshi)

Namshi has super cute pyjamas for sitting around the Christmas tree opening presents on Christmas morning. There are babies’, children’s, adults and evening matching pet ones available on the website with a starting price of Dhs120.

namshi.com

Centrepoint

Get cosy in Centrepoint’s options for Christmas pyjamas in the UAE and choose from these checkered options for the family. You can buy them online or have a look in store. Prices start from Dhs98 for an adults size.

centrepointstores.com

One of a Kin

Not Christmas themed but probably the softest pyjamas you’ll ever put on your body and they are from UAE brand One of a Kin. Their buttery soft fabric is sustainable and comes in pretty much any colour you can think of. There are all different styles from pyjamas to nightgowns to robes. These may not be in Christmas styles but they would make a gorgeous gift for someone.

oneofakin.com