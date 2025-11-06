Felt that little shake? Here’s why earthquakes in the UAE are usually mild

After light tremors were felt in parts of the UAE earlier this week, many residents were left chatting about earthquakes in the UAE – how often do they really happen, and why are they almost always mild? While the tremor may feel alarming, the truth is that the UAE sits far from the world’s major earthquake zones, and there’s fascinating science behind why.

Let’s break it down.

A quick look at the region’s quakes

The UAE isn’t known for major earthquakes, but small tremors do happen from time to time. The strongest earthquake ever recorded in the country was in Masafi, Fujairah back in 2002, which measured 5.0 on the scale. The most recent one was felt on Tuesday, November 4, in Musandam, registering 4.6.

Even though these numbers sound serious, they are considered relatively mild. That’s because the UAE sits outside the world’s main earthquake zones.

So why do we feel tremors at all?

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the country’s mild tremors are linked to the nearby Zagros mountain range – a highly active seismic area stretching through Iran and Iraq. When the Earth shifts deep beneath those mountains, small vibrations can travel across the Arabian Gulf and be felt in parts of the UAE.

The Arabian Plate is incredibly stable

The main reason earthquakes here are weak comes down to geology.

The Arabian Peninsula sits on what’s known as the Arabian Plate – a massive and very stable section of the Earth’s crust. This plate covers most of the region, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Yemen, and several other Gulf countries.

What this means for the UAE

The UAE’s geographic location keeps it well protected from major earthquakes, and local authorities continuously monitor seismic activity to ensure everyone’s safety in the country.

