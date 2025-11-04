A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the south of Musandam on Tuesday, November 4, at 4.40pm local time

According to the National Seismic Network of the National Center for Meteorology (NCM). The quake, which occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres, was felt by some residents in the UAE but had no effect in the country.

The NCM confirmed that the tremor was recorded by monitoring stations across the Emirates, which continuously track seismic activity in the region.

Earlier this year, minor earthquakes were reported in the UAE. On August 22, a 3.3-magnitude earthquake was felt in the Safad area of Fujairah at 12:35pm. The tremor was also recorded by NCM stations, though there were no reports of damage. Similarly, on August 5 and August 8, minor quakes measuring 2.0 were detected in Khor Fakkan, a town on the Gulf of Oman, with slight tremors experienced locally.

This is not the first time Fujairah has experienced seismic activity. In October 2023, a minor earthquake was recorded in Dibba Al Fujairah just after 6.15am and was slightly felt by residents.

The NCM has previously advised that, in the event of an earthquake, it is important to remain calm and act quickly to ensure safety. Their guidance covers measures for indoors, outdoors, and while driving:

Indoors:

Protect your head and face with a light but strong object, or take cover under a table or bed.

Avoid hanging or loose objects, mirrors, glass, and windows.

Stay away from elevators.

Once the tremor has stopped, turn off power supplies, including electricity, gas, and water, before leaving the house.

Outdoors:

Keep clear of tall buildings and towers.

Move to an open space.

Stay alert for falling walls and unstable objects.

Do not attempt to enter buildings immediately after a tremor.

While Driving:

Pull over in a safe area and wait for the shaking to stop.

Avoid bridges, power lines, and buildings wherever possible.

