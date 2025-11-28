Though the name has changed, the spirit remains…

What is in a name? That which we call knafeh chocolate, by any other name, would smell just as sweet. Gungey Slab Snax, for example. Terrible branding – but it’s still giving aromatic confectionary.

So it is with public holidays. On December 2, the UAE celebrates the anniversary of its founding.

On this date in 1971 – the fledgling nation-state declared its independence. A fraternity of emirates, born (in conventional terms) from the Trucial States of a British Protectorate, but endowed with a human history far older than its borders, stretching back to a time that long predates settlers setting foot in Europe.

On that day, every year since – the country has observed a public holiday for what was known as UAE National Day. For its residents and citizens, it’s far more than just another day off from work. It’s a time to give thanks to this land of opportunity and safety, to celebrate the spirit of the union, to honour UAE heritage and to reflect on the country’s founding virtues – ideas like tolerance, hospitality, strength, generosity and unity.

Re: Union

The leading importance of that last value, ‘unity’ took the driving seat in a 2023 rebranding for the country’s 52nd anniversary. The celebration formerly known as UAE National Day became UAE Union Day.

The spirit of what was being honoured remained very much the same, but was a more transparent moniker for the day. Yes it is about national pride, but one that’s founded in Union of its composite emirates, and its people.

Eid Al Etihad

And now in 2024, we have December 2’s final form.

What was National Day, and then Union Day, is now Eid Al Etihad – using the inspiring and authentic Arabic nomenclature – that truly captures the essence of what the day is about.

What does Eid Al Etihad mean?

Eid Al Etihad translates to festival (or festivities/celebration) of the Union. A stirring call to wave those UAE flags high.

Will there be fireworks for Eid Al Etihad 2025?

Yes, fireworks will be taking place at Dubai Festival City, Global Village UAE, The Beach at JBR, Souq Al Seef, and even Hatta.

