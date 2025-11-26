November’s small cut has drivers hopeful as the December update nears

If you have been paying a little less to fill up this month, you are not imagining it. November brought a modest drop at the pumps, with Super 98 at Dhs2.63 a litre, Special 95 at Dhs2.51, E-Plus 91 at Dhs2.44, and diesel at Dhs2.67, all lower than October’s rates. With the December prices due to be announced in the coming days, motorists are watching the global oil picture and wondering if the downward drift will continue.

The backdrop is cautiously encouraging. Oil prices eased through October into November before stabilising, helped by signs of softer demand growth and expectations of a supply surplus into next year. Analysts note that while headlines can still jolt markets, the broader trend has been friendlier to consumers than it was in late summer. That is why some market watchers say another small cut or a hold-steady outcome for December is more likely than a jump. As always, unexpected geopolitical shocks could change the maths.

What this means for your commute

If you plan long drives between emirates, a desert camping run, or extra airport runs for holiday visitors, it is worth keeping an eye on the official monthly fuel price announcement, which typically lands just before the first of the month, and right here on What’s On. If we do get a further trim, those savings stack up on high-mileage days; if prices hold, at least November’s relief remains in place for now.

For day-to-day planning, it is the usual smart habits: top up midweek when forecourts are quieter, use your station app for loyalty points, and consider timing a full tank just ahead of the month switch if prices look set to rise. If the committee posts a cut, you can afford to be more relaxed about when you fill. Either way, cooler winter weather makes every drive feel a little easier.

November’s reductions were a welcome breather, and the indicators point to flat to slightly lower prices when December rates are confirmed. We will update once the official figures are released; until then, keep an eye on the end-of-month announcement and enjoy the cheaper miles while they last.

Image: Archive