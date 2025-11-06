Following a trial that integrated local taxis into the Careem app, Hala is ready to hit the streets of Fujairah

If you don’t drive a car or fancy hopping onboard the Dubai Metro, chances are Careem is one of your most-used apps here in Dubai. And if you find yourself missing the handy e-hailing service whilst exploring the Northern Emirates, we have good news: Hala, Careem’s joint venture with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has expanded into Fujairah.

With Hala now in the Northern Emirates, getting around the city is a breeze. Just two hours from Dubai, this small coastal escape is packed with things to see – and Hala makes exploring it hassle-free

Speaking on the venture, Khaled Nuseibeh, chief executive officer of Hala, said, “Partnering with the Fujairah Transport Corporation represents a pivotal milestone for Hala and for the UAE’s broader mobility ecosystem. Reliable, sustainable, and tech-driven transport solutions are only possible through collaboration with local regulators who deeply understand their communities’ needs. Together, we’re setting a new standard for accessibility, convenience, and smart transportation that is shaping the future of mobility in the UAE.”

If you didn’t know, Fujairah is not the first emirate outside of Dubai where you can use the e-hailing taxi service. In 2020, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority partnered with Careem and Hala to offer ride-hailing services within the emirate. During its launch phase in Fujairah, Hala will offer the same user experience available in Dubai and RAK. This includes real-time ride tracking, transparent Captain ratings, and seamless digital payments. And of course, you can always provide feedback, which will only help Hala better its services.

Engineer Asayel Albalghoni, general manager of the Fujairah Transport Corporation, stated, “The Corporation has always prioritised safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction. By joining forces with Hala, we are embracing the next phase of transport modernisation, one that integrates digital innovation while preserving the trust and quality that Fujairah residents expect. This partnership represents our shared commitment to making mobility easier, smarter, and more sustainable for everyone.”

Planning on using the service when you’re in Fujairah? On the Careem app, select ‘Hala Taxi’, and on the top right, select ‘UAE’, and then change the city to ‘Fujairah’. You will then be able to select ‘Fujairah Taxi’, after which you can type in your pickup spot and destination.

Images: Unsplash