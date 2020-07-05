The e-hailing service for taxis and limos is a first for the emirate…

Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority has launched a partnership with Careem and Hala to offer ride-hailing services within the emirate. The launch marks the first time Ras Al Khaimah will have offered an e-hailing service for taxis and limos.

His Excellency Engineer Ismail Al Balooshi said: “This step comes from the authority’s commitment to uplift the transport sector and ensure the provision of safe, reliable and smart transport services.”

Ras Al Khaimah residents can begin using the smart service immediately by downloading the app, although note that Careem and Hala are both in a pilot phase until mid-August when they will ramp up their fleet.

Customers will benefit from perks such as knowing their rides ETA, fare estimate and route upfront, as well as with their driver’s details. You’ll also be able to choose between cash, card or in-app payments and collect reward points for taking journeys.

Clemence Dutertre, CEO of Hala: ”Hala’s purpose is to empower people to move around more easily, leveraging Careem’s best in class technology to deliver amazing experiences. We believe this ambition is shared by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, and City as a whole.

Hala, the more affordable option of the two, will have the added benefit of no surge pricing during peak hours.

Bassel Al Nahlaoui, Managing Director of Careem (Gulf & Pakistan) said: “Since Careem’s inception, our mission has always been to simplify people’s lives. The technology we’ve been developing over the last 8 years has contributed to providing hundreds of millions of trips and changed the way people move in more than 100 cities in our region.”