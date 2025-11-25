One of the world’s top ten literary festivals returns in January 2026

If there’s one event book lovers across Dubai — and the rest of the UAE – eagerly await each year, it’s the Emirates LitFest. And in January 2026, the beloved festival returns for its 18th edition at its home base, the InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

Running from January 21 to 27, 2026, the week-long celebration will bring together a stellar lineup of instantly recognisable names. We won’t spend pages giving away the whole plot, but it looks like this year’s festival is shaping up to be a real page-turner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EmiratesLitFest (@emirateslitfest)

Here are the highlights to keep you excited until January 2026 rolls around.

The authors

The authors heading to the Emirates Litfest 2026 include New York Times bestselling author of Yellowface RF Kuang; London-based restauranteur and Netflix’s Chef’s Table star Asma Khan; the fantasy powerhouse behind the bestselling The Bone Season series, Samantha Shannon; and crime writer Ruth Ware, whose novel The Woman in Cabin 10 has been adapted for Netflix; and writer Curtis Jobling, whose young adult series Wereworld has been adapted into the Netflix show Wolf King.

For you TikTok scrollers, the festival will be welcoming science powerhouse Big Manny, who’s taken the platform by storm.

For those fascinated by the royal family, don’t miss the VIP panel honouring ‘Life Taught Me’ by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

And of course, this list barely scratches the surface of what’s to come.

Thankfully, to make it all easy for us…

The Festival has launch something new for Emirates LitFest 2026

Meet your festival sidekick: the Emirates LitFest app. Packed with everything you need, it helps you plan your itinerary, set reminders, and unlock special offers – all in just a few taps.

Just how many sessions are we talking about? Well, the festival has organised over 200 sessions and they’ve even subcategorised the events based on interests. Have a look below:

– State of Now brings together bold thinkers, frontline journalists, and cultural commentators to help us make sense of the world in flux.

– How To offers practical wisdom from the world’s leading minds – writers, psychologists, crisis negotiators, and change-makers – ready to share their hard-gained insights.

– Fantastic Fiction celebrates masterful storytelling in all its forms. Expect plot twists, big ideas, and conversations that reach beyond the page.

– Writers’ Corner is a dedicated space for storytellers of every kind, from aspiring novelists and creative illustrators to published professionals.

– LitFest Families – which offers a world of fun and excitement, promising to enchant younger audiences.

– LitFest After Hours returns with a mix of music, comedy, games, and one-of-a-kind experiences designed to celebrate storytelling in all its forms.

And don’t worry, Desert Stanzas is also set to return with a star-studded line-up of storytellers, poets, and performers. And there’s even Burns Night, where you can celebrate with Scottish poets.

Your Guide to tickets, passes, and special offers

Ticket prices start at Dhs50, and the festival is offering two passes for visitors to enjoy flexible access to a selection of events.

The Conversations Pass for Dhs400 allows you to listen to sessions in both English and Arabic. It’s ideal for those wishing to explore multiple discussions and literary perspectives throughout the event. For those wanting to deep dive into the rich traditional and contemporary Arabic literature and thought, there’s the Bil Arabi Pass for just Dhs100. With it, you can attend multiple sessions and panel discussions.

For Foundation Friends, a 20% discount is available on all ticket categories, including workshops and special events. It will give you access to the Foundation Friends Lounge, and invites to exclusive events not just during the festival, but throughout the year.

Can’t wait to snap up tickets? Early bird tickets will be available with a 15% discount from Tuesday, November 25 to Sunday, December 28, 2025. It will also make an excellent Christmas gift for a loved one. Set those alarms!

Speaking on the upcoming literary festival, Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of Emirates Literature Foundation, Director of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, and Managing Director of ELF Publishing stated that as preparation is underway for the 18th edition of the festival, ‘we keep in mind that the vision of our Foundation is a society built on reading and storytelling that supports UAE’s position as a global literary hub.’

She added, “The Festival continues to inspire curiosity and foster connection, offering something for everyone. In a world that can feel divided or distracted, I invite you to join us and to pause, read, and rediscover what unites us as humans on a shared journey.”

Want to see the whole list?

Head to emirateslitfest.com where you can also see the latest updates on the festival. For you social media savvy lot, announcements will also be made on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

Images: Getty Images, Instagram and Archive