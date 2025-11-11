Abu Dhabi’s white truffle season is here and the capital’s restaurants are dishing up rare, aromatic delights

White truffle season is back in Abu Dhabi and it’s worth clearing your calendar for. This is the time when the rare and aromatic Alba white truffle from Italy’s Piedmont region takes centre stage, turning simple dishes into culinary treasures. Renowned as the “diamonds of the kitchen,” these fungi grow underground in a delicate dance with oak, hazel, and beech roots, and their perfume evaporates almost as soon as they are unearthed. Every shave over pasta, risotto, or eggs is a fleeting moment of indulgence.

White truffle season is short, fragrant, and unforgettable. Abu Dhabi’s restaurants are ready to make it one of your most aromatic months yet.

Here’s our top picks for white truffle dining in the capital:

Flamingo Room by Tashas

Flamingo Room by Tashas is bright, playful, and full of energy. It’s the kind of place where the food feels indulgent without being fussy, and every truffle-topped dish makes a quiet statement of luxury. Flamingo Room by tashas marks truffle season with a Winter Truffle Menu that pairs the earthy depth of black truffles with the delicate aroma of white. The menu features French Onion & Goat Cheese Tart to start, silky Crab Fettuccine in truffle bisque cream, and mains like Striploin with White Truffle Boulangère Fries or Seared Sea Bass & Scallops in truffle and clam vin blanc. The Mushroom & Gruyère Pithivier is a vegetarian highlight that doesn’t hold back on decadence. It’s warm, stylish, and lively, Flamingo Room makes each truffle-topped dish feel like a celebration.

Location: The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Time: 12pm to 4pm; 7pm to 12:30am

Contact: (02) 675 9301

Villa Toscana

Villa Toscana is polished and timeless, a space that feels as Italian as the truffle dishes on its menu. Soft lighting and understated elegance make it perfect for a slow, lingering meal where every bite counts. For something classic, Villa Toscana’s White Truffle Festival is pure Italian elegance. From Wagyu carpaccio to homemade Tagliolini and slow-cooked egg, every dish is enhanced with shavings of Alba white truffle. The menu runs all of November, so there’s plenty of time to linger over dishes that are refined, fragrant, and unapologetically luxurious. The restaurant itself is all polished charm, perfect for a slow, indulgent meal. To end off the magical dining experience take a stroll along the corniche and take in the beauty of Abu Dhabi.

Location: The St Regis Abu Dhabi

Time: 12pm to 11pm

Contact: (02) 694 4553,

Novikov

Novikov is sleek, buzzing, and unapologetically vibrant, where the food is part theatre and part indulgence. Every truffle dish arrives with a sense of occasion, and the atmosphere keeps you on your toes the entire meal. At Novikov, the theatre of truffle season takes centre stage. The White Truffle Seasonal Menu lets diners add freshly shaved truffle at Dhs85 per gram, grated tableside for maximum aroma. Dishes include White Truffle Pizza, Beef Carpaccio with white truffle rocket, creamy White Truffle Risotto, and Egg Raviolo with Autumn Black Truffle. There’s also White Truffle Pasta and Asparagus with Fried Egg. The venue is sleek and energetic, a place where every bite feels like a small showstopper.

Location: The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Time: 12pm to 1am

Contact: (02) 563 2937

Cafe Milano

Cafe Milano sits right on the waterfront, with crisp, elegant interiors and the kind of calm that makes you forget the world outside. The Italian dishes are classic and precise, with each truffle shave adding a whisper of decadence to the experience. This is where Italian sophistication meets truffle obsession. The menu runs daily from noon throughout November and starts with Low Temperature Cooked Egg with truffle jus, Amberjack Carpaccio with honey-truffle dressing, and homemade Tagliolini in truffle butter. Second courses include a duo of beef with sweet potato purée and Roasted Chilean Sea Bass. Dessert is a Forest-inspired chestnut mousse with poached Anjou pears. Each dish comes with at least one gram of shaved white truffle, or you can go wild with extra shavings at Dhs95 per gram. Waterfront views and elegant Italian warmth make this the perfect backdrop for a season of indulgence.

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi

Time: 12pm to 12am

Contact: (02) 333 2444