Tashas founder Natasha Sideris on two decades of coffee, comfort, and her growing café empire in the UAE

When Natasha Sideris opened the first Tashas in Johannesburg’s Atholl Square, she thought it would be a hobby. She was studying psychology at university and had plans to write a book called Street Food Africa.

“I thought I’d open the store, work a few hours in the morning, go to lectures, and write my cookbook,” she laughs. “That never happened. From day one, it just took off.”

Two decades later, Tashas has grown into a global name with 40 restaurants across South Africa, the UAE, and now Saudi Arabia. Sideris never planned for this. “Everything we do is organic. It takes time. We don’t chase trends, we don’t rush growth. It’s about doing things properly and choosing locations that make sense.”

What started as a corner café has become a lifestyle brand defined by what she calls “quiet comfort and luxury.”

Finding a home in the UAE

Sideris landed in Dubai 11 years ago after a local Emirati businessman reached out about bringing Tashas to the UAE. “We’d been approached by big corporate groups in the US, the UK, and Australia, but the UAE made sense. I came to Dubai, fell in love, and never left,” she said. Now she is expanding beyond Dubai and Abu Dhabi into Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah. “We’ve been approached for years, especially after opening Tashas in Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, but the timing wasn’t right. Now, with people moving to other emirates, it’s perfect. Al Ain has a great coffee culture and Sharjah has an amazing creative scene.”

The latest Tashas in Al Ain is set to open in January 2026. Sideris is hands-on with every new space. When we speak, she is in Riyadh, pausing mid-conversation to guide her team.

The Tashas touch

Step into any Tashas and the details immediately stand out, from the lighting, the art and the effortless sense of ease. “Tashas has always been about community, and community also means family. It’s warm, welcoming, comforting. We’ve always said it’s like putting your feet up on an expensive couch,” she says.

Her brother, who designs the interiors, shares her vision of understated elegance. The restaurants are designed to feel like home, a mix of quiet comfort and luxury. The same philosophy shapes the menu. Her favourite is the parmesan couscous chicken breast, a wholesome mix of tenderstem broccoli, goat’s cheese, and fennel that nods to her Greek roots. She also has a soft spot for her brother’s creamy chicken pasta with mushrooms, the bestselling comfort dish on the menu.

No shortcuts, no secrets

What has kept Tashas relevant for 20 years? “We do the basics really well. Great ingredients, made fresh, served with warmth. You can’t beat that.”

Her Abu Dhabi branch is the busiest in the group, but she is far from slowing down. With openings in Riyadh, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain, Sideris is busier than ever.

“The UAE is the land of opportunity. It’s become home. There is a warmth and generosity with the people here. Abu Dhabi is our busiest Tashas and the Flamingo Room is perfect for an intimate dinner,” she says.

Natasha Sideris has built more than a café brand over 20 years. She has built a home away from home, a place that feels familiar no matter where in the world you sit down for a cup of coffee.