Lace up for the Al Ain Half Marathon this weekend and enjoy the sun, scenery, and marathon energy

Running season in the UAE is heating up, and the next stop is Al Ain. The oasis city will host the Al Ain Half Marathon on November 8, and it’s shaping up to be one for the books. Whether you’re chasing a personal best or just want an excuse to enjoy the scenery, this race is as much about the experience as it is about the time on the clock. The route takes runners through some of Al Ain’s most picturesque spots. Think date palms swaying in the breeze, heritage sites glowing in the early sun, and stretches of golden desert that remind you why this city is called the Garden City.

There’s something for everyone here: the 21km half marathon, a 10km, a 5km, and even a relaxed 2.5km fun run. You don’t have to be a pro to join in. The atmosphere is pure community spirit, with families cheering from the sidelines and runners of all levels finding their rhythm on the road.

The capital’s biggest race is coming soon

If you’re already looking ahead, mark your calendar for the Abu Dhabi Marathon on December 13. It’s one of the capital’s biggest fitness events, with a route that winds through the city’s skyline and landmarks. It’s part challenge, part sightseeing tour, and the perfect way to see Abu Dhabi from a new perspective.

Get race-ready with free training sessions

The free ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon training sessions are running across the emirate. They’re open to all fitness levels and offer a fun way to build stamina, fine-tune your pace, and meet fellow runners.

Training session details: