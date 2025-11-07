Sponsored: Three-hour packages from Dhs395, a weekend-perfect DJ soundtrack, and a DIY Bloody Mary station from 1pm to 5pm every Sunday

If your perfect Sunday mixes good food, a little nostalgia, and a lot of personality, Chez Wam’s “Chez What” brunch belongs on your calendar. The Palm Jumeirah restaurant and bar has launched a weekly session that feels like a stylish house party, with three-hour packages that start the moment you sit down, a DIY Bloody Mary station, and a DJ spinning 80s and 90s hits to keep the room in an easy groove.

The format is simple. Arrive at 1pm and settle in for three hours of plates and pours. The dining room runs with that warm Chez Wam energy while the terrace at St. Regis Gardens gives you the open-air version. Service is unhurried and confident, the kind that lets you dip in and out of conversation without losing pace with the kitchen.

Packages are stacked for different kinds of Sundays. Dhs395 covers the soft package, Dhs425 brings Rosé All Day, Dh535 levels up to house beverages, and Dhs775 adds champagne for tables that want to lean into celebration. No matter the package, you’ll enjoy three hours that feel considered rather than chaotic, with food that keeps tempo and drinks that arrive right when you think about them.

The playlist also does a lot of the heavy lifting. Familiar hooks, sing-along moments, and a tempo that starts mellow then builds as the afternoon unfolds. It is the kind of brunch where birthdays make sense and last-minute plans turn into very good calls. Dress smart casual, bring a friend who knows the words to at least one 90s chorus, and treat Sunday like the week’s best idea.

Location: Chez Wam, St. Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah

When: Sundays, 1pm to 5pm

Three hour packages: Dhs395 soft, Dhs425 Rosé All Day, Dhs535 house, Dhs775 champagne

Book: (04) 410 6707 or via book@chezwam.ae

Good to know: Terrace and indoor seating. Age policy 21+ at the bar