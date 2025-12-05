‘Twas the night before Christmas in Ras Al Khaimah

Looking to celebrate Christmas Eve in Ras Al Khaimah? From a fiery feast at Anantara to family-friendly dinners to leave you fresh and ready for the big day, these are the events to know about on December 24.

Asado

The celebration extends outdoors with Flames of Christmas at Asado, where the open Parrilla grill brings the aroma of woodfire and sizzling meats to the beachfront. The evening is accompanied by the gentle sea breeze and a glass of sangria. Available on December 24 and 25 from 6pm to 11pm, it’s Dhs395 including a three-course menu and glass of sangria, with 50% off for children.

@anantararasalkhaimah

Basilico

At the warm and inviting Basilico, Christmas Eve brings people together for a specially crafted menu of festive favourites, paired with free-flowing drinks and plenty of holiday cheer. Available from 6.30pm to 11.30pm, it’s Dhs210 with soft drinks or Dhs290 with house drinks.

@thecoverotanaresort

Vespa & Brasserie

Indulge in a festive buffet where holiday cheer meets a memorable dining experience. Enjoy seasonal delights and unlimited drinks, with lovely views over the resort at DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Island. Taking place from 7pm to 10.30pm, it’s Dhs279 with soft drinks or Dhs329 with house drinks.

@doubletreemarjanisland

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Celebrate Christmas Eve with a buffet dinner at Qasr Al Bahar, featuring a line-up of festive classics and seasonal favourites that promises something for everyone. Taking place from 6pm to 10pm on December 24, packages start from Dhs400.

@waldorfastoriarak

Longbeach Campground, Ras Al Khaimah

On December 24, enjoy a BBQ on the beach at Longbeach Campground, where seasonal dishes and traditional favourites are served alongside a meet and greet with Santa, carols and a special dance show. It’s an evening of unmissable family-friendly fun from 7pm to 10pm, priced at Dhs199 for adults and Dhs99 for children.

@longbeachcampground