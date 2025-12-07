Your weekly guide to things to do in Abu Dhabi from festivals, festive villages, karaoke nights and a lunch worth leaving work early for

Abu Dhabi is not easing into the week quietly. The city is in full festive mode with big festivals, bright lights and plans that spill well past sunset. If you’re choosing between family fun, a proper lunch break or a night that ends with karaoke, here’s your list of things to do.

Sheikh Zayed Festival

If Abu Dhabi knows how to do one thing, it’s scale. Sheikh Zayed Festival is back and it’s unapologetically massive. We’re talking thousands of performances, global cultural showcases, fireworks, drone shows and enough food stalls to require a strategy. You don’t rush this one. You wander, snack, watch and repeat.

Location: Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 4pm to 12 midnight. Weekends, 4pm to 1am

Cost: Dhs10

Contact: 800 555

Mother of the Nation Festival

MOTN is back and the Corniche is once again the city’s favourite playground. There are rides, games, workshops, live shows and a food line-up that makes decision-making very hard. Last year’s zones were a hit and if history repeats itself, you’ll need more than one visit to see it all. Bring the family, bring your appetite, bring comfy shoes.

Location: Abu Dhabi Corniche

Times: Daily, 4pm to midnight. December 31, 4pm to 1am

Cost: Tickets from Dhs35

Reem Island boat rides

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orca Boats-AbuDhabi-Reem Park (@orca.boats)

Slow the week down and get out on the water. Reem Island’s boat rides are easy, cheerful fun whether you’re pedalling solo, floating with friends on a donut boat or leaning into full swan boat energy. It’s low effort, high payoff and a great way to see the skyline from a different angle.

Location: Reem Island

Time: Monday to Thursday, 3pm to 11pm. Friday to Saturday, 10am to 12am and 3pm to 11pm

Cost: From Dhs70

Contact: (052) 399 8822

Winter Wonderland at The Galleria

Festive season has officially landed at The Galleria. There’s Santa’s Grotto, colourful activities, a winter fair and Elva, the UAE’s first AI elf influencer. It’s cheerful, bright and designed to keep kids busy while parents soak up the seasonal buzz.

Location: The Galleria Al Maryah Island, North Atrium

Time: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Contact: (02) 493 7400

Abu Dhabi Mall Winter Village

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Kaati (@lanakaati)

Abu Dhabi Mall leans fully into festive mode this December with a Winter Village, Santa meet and greets, craft workshops and live entertainment throughout the month. There are parades, flash mobs and plenty of photo ops, plus a festive market for decorations and handmade finds. Receipts unlock access to Santa and the workshops, which feels like a fair trade.

Location: Abu Dhabi Mall

Time: Winter Village runs until January 4. Activities and entertainment run on selected dates throughout December

Cost: Free entry. Activities require a minimum spend of Dhs50

Contact: (02) 645 4858

Karaoke night at Stars ‘N’ Bars

This is not a shy karaoke crowd. Stars ‘N’ Bars goes all in every Tuesday night with big energy, loud singalongs and zero judgement. Whether you nail your song or completely butcher it, the room will cheer like you’ve just closed a festival set. Go with friends. Stay longer than planned.

Location: Yas Marina Circuit

Time: Every Tuesday from 9pm

Contact: (02) 565 0101

Lunch with a view at NIRI

Some lunches deserve more than a desk and a screen. NIRI’s business lunch is one of them. For Dhs99, you get three courses of clean, comforting Japanese flavours and a Mamsha view that does most of the talking. It’s calm, it’s scenic and it feels like a proper pause in the middle of a busy day.

Location: NIRI, Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Time: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 5pm

Cost: Dhs99

Contact: (02) 546 8886