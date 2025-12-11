Abu Dhabi’s Mother of the Nation Festival returns with a month of food, rides and entertainment along the Corniche

Abu Dhabi’s most beloved family festival is back, and this time it’s going big. The Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN) is back this winter to light up the capital with weeks of fun, flavour, and fireworks. Kicking off on this week, the ninth edition of MOTN promises a full month of excitement along the Abu Dhabi Corniche until January 4, 2026.

Get ready for dazzling lights, international acts, art that makes you stop and stare, and rides that’ll make your inner child squeal. The festival is hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and pays tribute to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, affectionately known as the Mother of the Nation. It’s a celebration of family, creativity, and community, wrapped in the sparkle of the UAE’s winter season.

Last year’s edition transformed the Corniche into a playground split into four themed zones: Amuse, Thrill, Indulge, and Entertain. It had everything from carnival rides and escape rooms to creative workshops, basketball showdowns, and a roller rink that became the ultimate selfie spot. If that’s anything to go by, this year’s setup is likely to be even grander.

And let’s not forget the food. From sizzling food trucks to gourmet pop-ups, MOTN is a foodie’s dream. Add a little shopping therapy with pop-up boutiques and homegrown brands, and you’ve got the perfect day out.

Whether you’re chasing thrills, hunting for your next Instagram moment, or just looking for a reason to stay outdoors all day, this festival has you covered.

Location: Abu Dhabi Corniche

Times: Mondays – Sundays: 4pm until midnight; December 31: 4:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Cost: tickets from Dhs35