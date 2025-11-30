Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: The final lap of the Drivers' Championship battle
It’s official: All roads lead to Abu Dhabi for the 2025 Formula 1 season after a nail-biting Qatar Grand Prix finale
The 2025 Formula 1 season is racing toward its grand finale, and it’s official: the 2025 World Drivers’ Championship for the season will be decided at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 at the Yas Marina Circuit.
After Verstappen’s 25-point win in Doha, the championship battle is tighter than ever. Three drivers are still in the hunt to claim the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Driver’s Championship win:
- Lando Norris (McLaren) – 408 points
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 396 points
- Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 392 points
The Dutchman now goes into Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend only 12 points behind Norris with Piastri 16 points behind his teammate.
The year-long battle for glory reaches its climax under the Yas Marina lights
After racing around 23 tracks around the globe, all roads now lead to Abu Dhabi, where the season finale and World Drivers’ Championship will be decided on Sunday, December 7, 2025.
Who has a shot of flying back home with the title? Let’s break it down:
- Norris has a guaranteed title win if he finishes at least P3.
- Verstappen can secure his 5th world championship title if Norris finishes P4 or lower and if he wins the race.
- Piastri has a shot of claiming the title if he wins the race but, his team mate Norris will have to finish P6 or lower.
This proves that every overtake, pit stop, and split-second decision could swing the title.
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to deliver high-speed drama, strategic masterstrokes, and surprises that will keep fans on the edge of their seats, possibly right to the final lap.
A win here will make history
Last year, Norris claimed victory at Yas Marina, helping McLaren secure their first Constructors’ Championship since 1998.
This year, he’s back in the spotlight, chasing his first-ever World Championship. His teammate Oscar Piastri has been pushing hard, promising a tense intra-team battle. And with four-time reigning champion Max Verstappen aiming to extend his streak, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
For drivers, it’s the culmination of a grueling season. For teams, it’s the reward of relentless preparation. And for fans, it’s a finale that could change everything in a single lap.
And, if you’ve snapped up tickets months ago, you’re guaranteed front-row access to all the action.
Your quick guide to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island. It is one of the most technologically advanced tracks in the world. When the drivers take their positions, they will race around the circuit for a total of 58 laps around the 5.281-kilometer circuit, providing motorsport fans with close to two hours of action.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 race dates and timing
Friday, December 5
- Practice 1 | 1.30pm
- Practice 2 | 5pm
Saturday, December 6
- Practice 3 | 2.30pm
- Qualifying | 6pm
Sunday, December 7
- Race | 5pm
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 after-race concerts
After the adrenaline-pumping action on the tracks, Formula 1 fans can either retreat back home or their hotels, but… why would you when there are some cool after-race concerts to catch?
It’s the perfect way to end the night for roaring, motorsport-mad fans.
The concerts take place at Etihad Park, close to the Yas Marina Circuit, and feature top artists that add an extra sparkle to the racing weekend. Above is a snippet of Eminem’s concert during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024.
REMINDER: To be able to see any of these performers, you need to have tickets to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025.
Benson Boone
When: Thursday, December 4, 2025
If you’re on social media, you’ll surely know Benson Boone. He’s the American singer-songwriter behind some mega TikTok tunes, including Beautiful Things, In The Stars, Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else, and Slow It Down. Benson Boone first appeared for an audition on American Idol Season 19, where he received a resounding ‘YES’ on the televised singing competition. He did not go on to win American Idol, but his departure propelled him into not just becoming a great singer but also snapping up a number of awards in 2024 and 2025. He also performed at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards in February this year. During his performance in Abu Dhabi, you can expect his smooth vocal style backed with plenty of jazzy costumes, sweet dance moves, and maybe some cool backflips. Would it be too much to ask for a bit of piano too, please, Benson?
Post Malone
When: Friday, December 5, 2025
The Syracuse-born chartbuster last performed in the UAE capital during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend back in 2018, and his return 7 whole years later has surely gotten the fans excited. Austin Richard Post a.k.a Post Malone is one of the most successful and genre-defying performers of his generation, with chart-topping superhits such as Circles, Rockstar and Jackie Chan, and 20-time platinum single Sunflower which surpassed 80 million records sold worldwide.
Elyanna
When: Friday, December 5, 2025
Palestinian-Chilean breakout star Elyanna has also been confirmed to perform as part of the Yasalam After Race Concerts at Etihad Park on Friday, December 5. She first wowed crowds ahead of Coldplay’s record-busting series of shows at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City in January, and will now return to take the stage with superstar Post Malone in an unprecedented duet that will have the UAE capital’s crowds on their feet.
Metallica
When: Saturday, December 6, 2025
Metal fans! This one is for you. The one and only Metallica is heading to Abu Dhabi to perform over race weekend. The group have gifted the world some electrifying hits, including Enter Sandman, Nothing Else Matters, Master of Puppets, I Disappear, Fade to Black, Battery, One and that’s just to name a few of their brilliant tunes. You may be tired post the racing action out on the circuit, but get ready to headbang when these brilliant souls take to the stage. (PS. Pack the paracetamol.)
Katy Perry
When: Sunday, December 7, 2025
Katy Perry is set to perform on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and is sure to add to the loud cheers post the glittering Firework(s) that will go off on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on the final day of the racing action at the Yas Marina Circuit. A perfect way to end the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. The American pop singer is known for some huge belters, including Hot N Cold, The One That Got Away, I Kissed A Girl, Teenage Dream, and many other hits.
PS. If you already have your Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 seats booked, you can upgrade your tickets to the Golden Circle and unlock priority access close to the stage on abudhabigp.com.
First time heading to a Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi? Take a look at the video below for a taste of what’s to come:
