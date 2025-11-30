The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at the Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island. It is one of the most technologically advanced tracks in the world. When the drivers take their positions, they will race around the circuit for a total of 58 laps around the 5.281-kilometer circuit, providing motorsport fans with close to two hours of action.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 race dates and timing

Friday, December 5

Practice 1 | 1.30pm

Practice 2 | 5pm

Saturday, December 6

Practice 3 | 2.30pm

Qualifying | 6pm

Sunday, December 7

Race | 5pm

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 after-race concerts

After the adrenaline-pumping action on the tracks, Formula 1 fans can either retreat back home or their hotels, but… why would you when there are some cool after-race concerts to catch?

It’s the perfect way to end the night for roaring, motorsport-mad fans.

The concerts take place at Etihad Park, close to the Yas Marina Circuit, and feature top artists that add an extra sparkle to the racing weekend. Above is a snippet of Eminem’s concert during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024.

REMINDER: To be able to see any of these performers, you need to have tickets to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025.

Benson Boone

When: Thursday, December 4, 2025

If you’re on social media, you’ll surely know Benson Boone. He’s the American singer-songwriter behind some mega TikTok tunes, including Beautiful Things, In The Stars, Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else, and Slow It Down. Benson Boone first appeared for an audition on American Idol Season 19, where he received a resounding ‘YES’ on the televised singing competition. He did not go on to win American Idol, but his departure propelled him into not just becoming a great singer but also snapping up a number of awards in 2024 and 2025. He also performed at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards in February this year. During his performance in Abu Dhabi, you can expect his smooth vocal style backed with plenty of jazzy costumes, sweet dance moves, and maybe some cool backflips. Would it be too much to ask for a bit of piano too, please, Benson?

Post Malone

When: Friday, December 5, 2025

The Syracuse-born chartbuster last performed in the UAE capital during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend back in 2018, and his return 7 whole years later has surely gotten the fans excited. Austin Richard Post a.k.a Post Malone is one of the most successful and genre-defying performers of his generation, with chart-topping superhits such as Circles, Rockstar and Jackie Chan, and 20-time platinum single Sunflower which surpassed 80 million records sold worldwide.

Elyanna

When: Friday, December 5, 2025

Palestinian-Chilean breakout star Elyanna has also been confirmed to perform as part of the Yasalam After Race Concerts at Etihad Park on Friday, December 5. She first wowed crowds ahead of Coldplay’s record-busting series of shows at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City in January, and will now return to take the stage with superstar Post Malone in an unprecedented duet that will have the UAE capital’s crowds on their feet.

Metallica

When: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Metal fans! This one is for you. The one and only Metallica is heading to Abu Dhabi to perform over race weekend. The group have gifted the world some electrifying hits, including Enter Sandman, Nothing Else Matters, Master of Puppets, I Disappear, Fade to Black, Battery, One and that’s just to name a few of their brilliant tunes. You may be tired post the racing action out on the circuit, but get ready to headbang when these brilliant souls take to the stage. (PS. Pack the paracetamol.)

Katy Perry

When: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Katy Perry is set to perform on Sunday, December 7, 2025, and is sure to add to the loud cheers post the glittering Firework(s) that will go off on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on the final day of the racing action at the Yas Marina Circuit. A perfect way to end the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. The American pop singer is known for some huge belters, including Hot N Cold, The One That Got Away, I Kissed A Girl, Teenage Dream, and many other hits.

PS. If you already have your Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 seats booked, you can upgrade your tickets to the Golden Circle and unlock priority access close to the stage on abudhabigp.com.

First time heading to a Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi? Take a look at the video below for a taste of what’s to come:

