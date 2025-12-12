The capital gears up for the Abu Dhabi Marathon with thousands set to run at sunrise

The city is stretching its legs for one of its favourite days of the year. Tomorrow, the Abu Dhabi Marathon sends thousands of runners into the morning light, and the whole place starts to feel a little more alive. There is something hopeful about watching people chase a finish line long before the rest of the world has had its first coffee. It reminds you that the UAE has a soft spot for movement, for community, and for doing big things with heart.

This race sits at the top of the capital’s running calendar. The route threads through the city’s skyline, dips past landmarks that tourists usually tackle from an air-conditioned bus, and shows off Abu Dhabi at its most generous. It is a challenge, sure, but it’s also a moving postcard. You get the glow of effort, the sweep of the Corniche, and a front row seat to the city waking up.

The race route winds along the Corniche before cutting past the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Capital Gate and circling Qasr Al Hosn, turning the whole city into a running story. That mix of scenery is why running here feels like a treat. One minute you’re surrounded by heritage sites, the next you’re skimming past glassy waterfront views.

People come for different reasons. Some want a personal best. Others run with a friend who convinced them it would be fun. A few just want to see the city from a fresh angle. But somewhere along the route, all those reasons melt into one simple feeling. Connection.

Race start times

Elite Marathon: 5.45am

Marathon and Marathon Relay: 6am

10km: 6.15am

5km and 2.5km: 6.30am

Registrations are still open. Entry fees:

42km: Dhs382

10km: Dhs172

5km: Dhs90

2.5km: Dhs65