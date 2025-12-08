Inside the action of celebrities spotted in the UAE this week

You wouldn’t believe the lineup in the UAE this week – famous faces were everywhere, from festival stages and VIP suites to high-profile sporting events that had everyone talking. Whether they were catching the action trackside at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, performing at Emirates Dubai 7s, or enjoying cultural hotspots, the UAE was full of stars. Here’s the lowdown on all the celebrities spotted in the UAE this week and what they got up to.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski made a stylish appearance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in a sleek beige suit, turning heads in the VIP paddock and fully embracing the glamorous race-week energy.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a beige suit with black accessories at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in UAE. Emily Ratajkowski attended the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the UAE on December 7, 2025, wearing a look that fused tailored clarity with motorsport minimalis… https://t.co/On3aolFCyR pic.twitter.com/oBPIDKjUOi — I am watching u 🙂 (@netiblogpro) December 7, 2025

Terry Crews

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Experience Abu Dhabi (@visitabudhabi)

Terry Crews popped up at Yas Marina Circuit during the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – he was seen mingling in the Experience Abu Dhabi suite and enjoying the race‑week atmosphere. He also made headlines earlier in 2025 after signing for a luxury residence in Dubai at Binghatti Aquarise in Business Bay.

Also read

The F1 drivers just had dinner at this Abu Dhabi restaurant

Katy Perry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi Calendar (@abudhabievents)

Katy Perry popped up at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, enjoying a quiet visit to the McLaren garage on Saturday evening before mingling in the paddock. She closed out the weekend performing at the after‑race concert at Etihad Park, bringing the F1 festivities to life.

Ana de Armas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Pop (@viralpopculture)

Ana de Armas was spotted enjoying the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking in the action from the Experience Abu Dhabi suite and visiting the garages at Yas Marina Circuit. She even waved the chequered flag at the finish, adding a touch of star power to the season’s finale.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello today at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP pic.twitter.com/6HIXscW07L — Camila Cabello Worldwide (@WWCamilaCabello) December 7, 2025

Camila Cabello was spotted enjoying the vibe at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, lounging in the Experience Abu Dhabi suite and taking in the race‑week energy. Her drop‑waist little black dress did all the talking – subtle, stylish and stage‑ready, just like the weekend itself.

Jessica Chastain

The UAE’s story through Jessica Chastain’s eyes at @znmuae! 🏛️ pic.twitter.com/8aLZMBteJ1 — Experience Abu Dhabi (@VisitAbuDhabi) December 7, 2025

Jessica Chastain was spotted at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, making a cultural stop at the newly opened Zayed National Museum before relaxing in the VIP Experience Abu Dhabi suite. She kept things low-key while enjoying both the art and the race-week energy.

Benson Boone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasalam (@yasalamae)

Benson Boone kicked off the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend with a live set at Etihad Park on Thursday, setting the tone for the Yasalam after‑race concerts. After the show he popped up around the paddock and even did a track‑side lap with a top driver, blending music and motorsport for a head‑turning F1 debut in the UAE

Shaggy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coral Stevens (@dxb_hun)

Shaggy turned up at Emirates Dubai 7s this weekend, taking over the main stage and giving festival‑goers a nostalgic dose of “It Wasn’t Me” and “Boombastic.” He had the crowd dancing and singing along throughout his set, making his performance one of the festival highlights.

Sean Paul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEAN PAUL (@duttypaul)

Sean Paul rocked the main stage at the 2025 Emirates Dubai 7s, delivering a high energy set filled with dancehall classics and newer tracks that had crowds moving. His performance on the Frequency on 8 stage was one of the weekend’s standout moments, blending good vibes and a lively festival atmosphere.

Tinie Tempah

Tinie Tempah took to the Beats on 2 stage at Emirates Dubai 7s, performing hits like “Pass Out” and “Written in the Stars.” Fans danced along throughout his set, enjoying his energetic mix of rap and festival-ready beats.

Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by That Dubai Page (@thatdubaipage)

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted in Dubai recently with his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez, enjoying some downtime together. The couple seemed to be in easy holiday mode, offering a glimpse of the more relaxed side of the global superstar.

FISHER

FISHER closed out Emirates Dubai 7s, taking over the Frequency on 8 stage for the festival finale. He spun hits like “Losing It,” “You Little Beauty” and “Atmosphere,” bringing tech‑house vibes to cap off the weekend.

Images: Socials/Archive