The F1 drivers are in Abu Dhabi and have been spotted across the country over the past few days. As part of tradition (as of the last four years), the drivers got together for a group dinner to celebrate the end of the season.

For their 2025 dinner, the group dined at none other than Zuma Abu Dhabi at The Galleria Al Maryah Island – widely regarded as one of the capital’s finest restaurants.

The high-end Japanese restaurant is known and loved across the UAE for its cool vibe and modern Izakaya dining, which is exactly what we expect the group enjoyed as they got together on December 4, 2025 – a night before the roaring racing action begins.

The dinner is organised each year by 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who posted a photo of the night.

He added a caption, ‘Class of 2025. We’re the only people in the world to do what we do and for that we’re incredibly lucky. I’m grateful for this group of drivers I have the privilege of racing against and even though we’re competitors, there’s nothing but respect and I’m proud to call them friends. Hope to give you all a great last race of the season.’

As to what they tucked into, we can’t really tell, but we do spot a couple of desserts on the table.

Also, by the look of it, not all drivers were present on the night. Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, who drive for Aston Martin, seem to be missing, as is Nico Hülkenberg of Sauber.

Allow us to introduce you to the smiling drivers. From left to right on the top row we have Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris (one of three drivers in the fight for the World Champion title in Abu Dhabi), George Russell, Oscar Piastri (the second driver hoping to snap up the title), Gabriel Bortoleto, Max Verstappen (the third driver hoping to win his 5th World Championship title in a row), the one and only Sir Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda, and Charles Leclerc.

In the bottom row, we have Kimi Antonelli, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Liam Lawson, Isack Hadjar, Ollie (Oliver) Bearman, and Franco Colapinto.

Hope you enjoyed the dinner, gents, and we will see you soon!

Images: Sir Lewis Hamilton Instagram