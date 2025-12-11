A legendary tale: Antar and Abla captivates Abu Dhabi this weekend

Arabic Opera: Antar and Abla opens to the public on December 12, but a lucky crowd got a first look last night. Abu Dhabi’s first Arabic Opera took over the International Tennis Centre turning it into something far grander than its usual sporting self.

The preview showed just how much craft sits behind this production. The Lanzhou Symphony Orchestra carried the story with a full, textured score that tied neatly into the movement on stage. Performers, dancers and visuals together with the mix of light, projection and film-like design gave the old love story of Antar and Abla a modern sweep without stripping it of its soul. The scale of the production is hard to ignore. The team transformed the tennis centre in just 10 days, carving out a 300 square metre stage and building huge LED screens to frame the action.

The opera lands at a fitting moment. Arabic Opera: Antar & Abla will now open it’s doors to the public in celebration of the UAE’s ‘Year of Community’, bringing people together through a shared cultural experience that showcases timeless storytelling. It means families, opera newcomers and anyone curious about Arab heritage can walk in without a barrier at the door. It’s rare to see an arts production this big thrown open to the public, and it gives the city a chance to share in something that feels both creative and communal.

Imane Alsalem Tlamid, CEO of Bidaya, said: “Bringing Antar & Abla to Abu Dhabi is a meaningful artistic moment that reflects our belief in the strength of Arab heritage and its ability to inspire when presented through a contemporary creative lens. The story of Antar speaks to values of courage, loyalty and character that remain deeply rooted in our cultural identity.”

Complimentary tickets are available through Platinumlist or in-person at the on-site box office.

The details:

Location: International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City

Dates: December 12 to 14

Time: 7pm