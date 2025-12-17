Experience Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic CATS musical live in Abu Dhabi this May

Get ready to meet some mischievous felines. CATS musical, one of the world’s most iconic musicals, is making its UAE debut at Etihad Arena on Yas Island from May 14 to 24, 2026. The show comes to the capital in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, and promises an unforgettable night of music, dance and a touch of feline mischief.

Audiences can expect tap-dancing paws, glittering costumes and show-stopping choreography that has kept crowds spellbound for more than 40 years. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s timeless score, including the unforgettable “Memory”, drives the story as oversized sets and T.S. Eliot-inspired characters leap, twirl and strut across the stage. It’s a spectacle that has travelled to over 30 countries, been translated into 15 languages, and been seen by more than 73 million people. Now Abu Dhabi gets its turn in the spotlight.

CATS first leapt onto the London stage in 1981 at the New London Theatre before heading to Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre in 1982. The original production featured designs by John Napier, choreography by Gillian Lynne and direction by Trevor Nunn, creating a template for musical theatre magic that still captivates today.

With just seven performances, this is the purr-fect excuse for a night out full of music, movement and magical moments.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Dates: May 14 to 24, 2026

Tickets: from Dhs80 at Etihad Arena and Platinumlist