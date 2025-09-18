Peppa Pig live show lands in Abu Dhabi with songs, sandcastles and muddy puddles.

If your little ones love Peppa Pig almost as much as she loves muddy puddles, then here’s news worth squealing about. The cheeky piglet and her friends are heading to Abu Dhabi for a three-day Peppa Pig live show packed with songs, giggles and a fair amount of fun. In 2023 Peppa made a splash in Dubai, and now she’s trotting over to Abu Dhabi for her next big adventure.

Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out! will take over Etihad Arena from January 30 to February 1, 2026. It’s the kind of show where you’ll find yourself singing along with colourful scarecrows, cheering for sandcastle competitions, and maybe even doing a bit of clapping when the penguins arrive.

Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Suzy Sheep, Danny Dog and Daisy are all coming along for the adventure, which takes them from the zoo to the beach for one very lively party. There will be dancing, singing and plenty of silliness, all wrapped up in a show designed to keep kids wide-eyed and smiling.

Tickets go on early bird sale from September 17 to 24 with 15 per cent off (except Royal and VIP). Royal tickets even include a meet-and-greet with Peppa Pig and her crew. From September 25, regular tickets will be available on etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net.

So round up the family, dust off the wellies, and prepare for a weekend filled with music, laughter and yes, a few muddy puddles.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: Friday, January 30 to Sunday, February 1, 2026

Tickets: From Dhs 84.15 (early bird 15 per cent off until September 24, excludes Royal and VIP; Royal includes meet-and-greet)

Contact: (600) 511 115

etihadarena.ae

Images: supplied