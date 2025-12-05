The beloved Christmas market is back on December 5, and it’s one of Dubai’s best-loved winter experiences

Silly season is officially here, and if you’re spending Christmas in Dubai, take note, one of our favourite festive pasttimes is here: the Madinat Jumeirah Christmas Market has returned.

For 2025, the Madinat Jumeirah Christmas Market will run from Friday December 5 until Wednesday December 31, transforming Fort Island into the perfect winter wonderland.

Best of all, it’s free entry for all to enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

What you need to know ho ho ho

The market is spread out across 1,750 square metres of the souk, and features a huge 36-foot Christmas tree adorned with shiny baubles, stars and candy canes. At the base of it are huge white and red presents, wrapped with ribbon. There’s an immersive market with shopping and entertainment including a live band playing seasonal tunes.

No attention to detail is spared when it comes to this festive market, which is set up against a backdrop of the gorgeous Souk Madinat Jumeirah, with its twinkling waterways and Arabian ambience.

There is plenty of festive food and drinks to fuel up on (mulled wine, anyone?). The little ones’ faces will be shining bright with a snow fight zone, bungee jumping, a North Pole train ride, and a Venetian carousel. Make memories by taking an Abra with Santa and decorating your own gingerbread houses.

This is one of the most loved Christmas markets in Dubai, so make sure you stop by.

Location: Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah

Dates: December 5 to 31

Price: Free

@madinatjumeirah