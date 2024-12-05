We’re making a list and checking it twice…

Abra rides with Santa, carol singing, snow fights, mulled wine, ice rinks, twinkling lights, Christmas in Dubai is a magical place. From the return of Dubai’s most loved Christmas markets to exciting new ones, these are sure to keep you feeling festive right up to the big day.

Here are the best Christmas markets to visit in Dubai this year:

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

Running from Friday, December 6 to Tuesday December 31, 2024, the Madinat Festive Market will transform Fort Island into a magical winter wonderland, opening from 3pm to late Monday to Thursday and 12pm to late Friday to Sunday. Best of all, it’s free entry for all to enjoy. The market is spread out across 1,750 square metres of the souk, and features a huge 36-foot Christmas tree adorned with shiny baubles, stars and candy canes. There will be plenty of festive food and drinks to fuel up on (mulled wine, anyone?). The little ones’ faces will be shining bright with a snow fight zone, bungee jumping, a North Pole train ride, and a Venetian carousel. Make memories by taking an Abra with Santa and decorating your own gingerbread houses.

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, December 6 to 31 2024. 3pm to late Mon to Thurs, 12pm to late Fri to Sun. jumeirah.com

Winter City at Expo City

The festive extravaganza will make a welcome return to Expo City Dubai from December 6 to 31. This year promises to be extra special, as Toys R Us teams up with Expo City to transform Al Wasl Plaza into a magical toy factory. Entry is just Dhs40 per person, with free admission for children under five. Inside the festive wonderland, families can meet Santa Claus, post their letters to Santa in the giant letterbox, wander around the North Pole Market, and dive into fun-filled workshops hosted by Santa’s elves, from cookie decorating to festive crafts. Adding to the holiday magic, Expo City’s all-women Al Firdaus orchestra will return with their beloved Candles by Candlelight concert, performing Christmas classics that are sure to warm your heart.

Winter City, Expo City Dubai. December 6 to 31, 2pm to 10pm daily. Dhs40 per person. @expocitydubai

Al Barari Winter Fest

Celebrate the holiday season with a touch of magic at Al Barari’s Winter Fest, running across two festive weekends, December 14 to 15 and December 21 to 22, 2024. From 12pm to 10pm, this winter wonderland is packed with snow-themed fun, holiday crafts, and live entertainment for all ages. Take a photo with the 12-meter Christmas tree, hop aboard the Winter Fest Train, or step into a life-sized Snow Globe for an enchanting snowfall experience. There’s plenty for little ones too, with a Giant Gingerbread House, ice skating, a snow tubing slide, and a snow fight zone. Toddlers can dive into creative fun with messy play zones and face painting, while older kids can explore a snow maze or decorate their own gingerbread house. Live entertainment, including figure skating shows, a live band, and DJ performances, keeps the festive vibes going. A curated selection of homegrown food vendors will offer delicious food and drinks, from hearty tacos and pizzas to hot chocolate and fresh baked treats. Entry starts at Dhs49 for adults and Dhs89 for children, with some attractions available at an additional cost.

Al Barari Winter Fest, Al Barari, Dec 14-15 and Dec 21-22, 12pm to 10pm (last entry 8pm). Dhs49 adults, Dhs89 children (under 2s free). albarariplayground.com

Winter District at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

After a successful debut at Emirates Towers last year, Dubai’s Winter District is back – bigger, brighter, and more magical than ever. From December 14 to 22, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre will be transformed into a winter wonderland filled with twinkling fairy lights, festive décor, and holiday cheer. For the little ones, there will be Santa’s grotto, a snow park, ice rink, and inflatables. Meanwhile, grown-ups can tick off their Christmas lists at glittering stalls brimming with locally crafted ornaments and one-of-a-kind gifts, before retreating to the cosy bar lounge for a festive tipple (or two).

Winter District, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Dec 14 to 22, 2024. 12pm to 12am. @winter.district

Winter Garden at Habtoor City

A hotspot for families to get out and spend time in the great outdoors during the winter months, Winter Garden is an iconic Christmas market in the city. The market is already open and will run till January 31, 2025, so you have plenty of time to visit as much as you like, explore, and keep the festive vibes going even after the new year comes. As every year, the outdoor location has been transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland and has been revamped to be even better this year. The market combines stunning decor, peak Christmas-festive vibes, live entertainment and experiences for everyone.

Winter Garden, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Nov 1, 2024 to Jan 31, 2025, 4pm to 12am, weekdays, 4pm to 1am, weekends, @wintergardendubai

