Form Fest Dubai brings two days of intelligent movement to the city

If Pilates has quietly (and then not so quietly) taken over Dubai – your group chats, Insta feed, and Saturday mornings included – you’re not imagining it. The city’s obsession with reformers, core strength and “just one more rep” has officially reached festival level. Form Fest, Dubai’s first dedicated Pilates festival, lands February 7–8, 2026 at Mama Shelter Dubai.

The vision

The two-day event is the brainchild of Dubai-based instructor and educator Freyja Rampe, who identified a gap between the city’s booming interest in Pilates and the limited opportunities for practitioners to train with world-class talent in one place. Her answer was to curate a lineup of both global and local movement educators, bring them together under one creatively charged roof, and create an immersive weekend of classes, workshops and conversations designed to elevate the region’s Pilates community.

The instructors leading the way

The initial instructor lineup reads like a who’s who of contemporary Pilates. Dubai favourite Hilal Leigh, known for intelligent sequencing and contemporary programming, will lead sessions grounded in STOTT methodology. Mobility specialist Ava Rodriguez – known as “The Joint Whisperer” – joins the roster with her signature approach to resilient, functional movement. Also confirmed is Heba Abdelgawad, co-founder of .body//HACK and creator of NeuroPilates, whose brain–body approach has been gaining serious traction. Rounding out the first wave is international educator Agi Falenta, celebrated for her Functional Pilates and rehabilitation-focused methods.

More educators, including several high-profile international guests, will be announced soon via @formfest.me

What to expect

Hosted across multiple movement rooms at Mama Shelter Dubai, Form Fest. will feature reformer sessions, mat flows, technique-led workshops, panel discussions and plenty of opportunities for instructors, studio owners and dedicated enthusiasts to connect, learn and refine their craft.

The details

Where: Form Fest. Mama Shelter Dubai, Business Bay

When: February 7 and 8, 2026

Cost: Day passes start from Dhs1,650, including access to three sessions, snacks, workshops, panels, networking, and a goodie bag

Contact: @formfest.me or visit formfest.me for more

Images: Provided