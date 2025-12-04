Get ready for festive cheer, twinkling lights, and memories that will last a lifetime at Winter City Dubai

Christmas is just 21 days away – but we’re not counting… okay, maybe we are. Dubai is ready to celebrate with Al Wasl Plaza transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland, featuring a huge Christmas tree, workshops, gifts, and surprises for the whole family.

What is Winter City?

Winter City turns Expo City into a Christmas playground full of lights, decorations, and activities. It’s designed for families and anyone who wants to soak up the festive spirit. From workshops to live shows, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Things to do at Winter City

Santa and his elves bring the festive magic to Expo City every year, and 2025 is no exception. This year, Al Wasl Plaza comes alive with the story of the Candy Cane Comet, a special light that shines brightest with the help of children. Each evening, one lucky guest will have the honour of lighting the Winter City Christmas tree, so make sure to have your camera ready for that perfect festive snap. Your ticket also gives you full access to the bustling Christmas market, family-friendly workshops, and daily live performances.

Winter City is bursting with festive food stalls, entertainment, and activities for all ages. From hands-on workshops to live shows and sweet treats, it’s a magical Christmas experience in Dubai that you simply cannot miss.

As the sun sets, the lights around the dome come on, creating a stunning setting that feels like stepping straight into a winter wonderland. And here’s the best part – snowfall starts every Saturday, letting you watch snow drift gently inside the dome, giving you a truly unforgettable white Christmas in Dubai.

The details

Location: Expo City, Expo, Dubai

Times: Saturday December 6 to Wednesday December 31, 4pm to 10 pm

Tickets: General admission Dhs50, 3 and under free

Contact: expocitydubai.com