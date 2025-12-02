F1 fans, the Abu Dhabi GP is here, and it’s set to be a jam-packed weekend, with roaring action on the track and pulse-pounding beats at the after-race concerts

If you grabbed your Abu Dhabi GP tickets the moment they went on sale, congratulations – you’re in for an epic showdown between Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri, as they and their teams push every limit to claim the 2025 World Drivers’ Championship.

But the beauty of a Grand Prix is that the action doesn’t stop there. After the races, the Emirates NBD After-Race Concerts offer an extra treat for fans.

*Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: The final lap of the Drivers’ Championship battle*

Here’s an all-you-need-to-know guide to not miss a second of the upcoming action once off the track

Who is performing at the After-Race Concerts and when

Benson Boone: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Post Malone: Friday, December 5, 2025

Elyanna: Friday, December 5, 2025

Metallica: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Katy Perry: Sunday, December 7, 2025

According to the website, the entertainment usually starts between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Tickets to attend the After-Race Concerts

To be able to see any of these performers, you need to have tickets to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. There are no wristbands this year. The barcode for your tickets is the only way to enter the concerts.

IMPORTANT: Ticket holders must present tickets and upgrades on their Abu Dhabi GP app to redeem them. You won’t be able to get access with printouts and screenshots.

Where do the After-Race Concerts take place?

All concerts take place at Etihad Park, just outside the Yas Marina Circuit.

So, what time do I need to get to Etihad Park?

The gates to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concerts open at 6pm, and the venue fills up fast.

So, if you want to be close to the stage, arrive early. It will be a wait, and your feet are going to ache, so prepare yourself. It will be all worth it though when the performers hit the stage.

For Formula 1 fans who don’t want to miss either the racing action or the fantastic performances, here are the timings for the races so you can plan ahead.

Friday, December 5

Practice 1 | 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Practice 2 | 5pm to 6pm

Saturday, December 6

Practice 3 | 2.30pm to 3.30pm

Qualifying | 6pm to 7pm

Sunday, December 7

Race | 5pm

What’s the best way to get to Etihad Park?

Depending on which part of the track you are at, you can either walk on over or you can hop on board the free circular shuttle and save your energy for the actual concerts.

The shuttles run every 15 minutes from all circuit entry gates. You will get off at the Etihad Park stop. Expect queues, but be patient.

Which gate do I enter through?

General admission: Head through Gates 3, 4 and 5.

There will be security checks, so it’s best to pack light and smart. General admission is first-come, first-served.

Golden Circle: Head through Gates 2, 4, or 5.

If you opted for the upgrade, entry is guaranteed, and you can enjoy priority access, but you would still need to arrive early to secure a spot close to the stage.

Once you’re in, you’re free to enjoy food and beverages available at the various kiosks and trucks.

IMPORTANT: Do note, there will be security.

Large bags and backpacks are prohibited (ensure your bags are smaller than 30cm x 30cm x 15cm), as are laser pointers, weapons, fireworks, flares, drones, umbrellas, and chairs. Last year, even perfume bottles were banned, so leave the Gucci at home.

You can carry an empty water bottle into the venue and refill it at water stations inside Etihad Park.

See you there!

abudhabigp.com

Images: Getty Images