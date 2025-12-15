Looking to ring in 2026 with the whole family this New Year’s Eve in Dubai? We’ve got the perfect spots

Dubai comes alive on New Year’s Eve, and there’s no need to leave the kids at home. Whether you’re after a lively family-friendly dinner, a rooftop countdown, or interactive entertainment for little ones, we’ve rounded up 9 spots where everyone from toddlers to grandparents can celebrate the arrival of 2026 in style.

The Bolt Hole

Villanova’s much-loved community pub is ringing in the New Year with a relaxed, family-friendly celebration. Expect a festive buffet, lively entertainment and a warm neighbourhood vibe that makes it easy for parents and kids alike to enjoy the countdown together.

Location: Villanova, Dubai

Times: From 8pm, December 31

Cost: Dhs295 (soft package), Dhs425 (house package), Dhs525 (sparkling package), Dhs95 (children aged 4–12)

Contact: (800) 666 353

@theboltholedubai

Eugène Eugène

See in 2026 with a festive, family-friendly celebration at Eugène Eugène. Expect a chic French greenhouse-style setting, with the option to enjoy a set menu or dine à la carte, making it an easy and relaxed choice for families. There’s no minimum spend, so you can celebrate at your own pace.

Location: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Times: From 7pm, December 31

Cost: Dhs350 (set menu, food only)

Contact: (04) 379 8963

@eugeneeugenedubai

Fi’lia

Ring in 2026 at Fi’lia as the rooftop Italian favourite transforms into a dreamy Giardino di Mezzanotte (midnight garden) for New Year’s Eve. Expect a celebratory five-course menu showcasing handmade pasta and seafood, paired with live entertainment throughout the evening. Recommended to book the terrace for stunning views.

Location: SLS Dubai, Business Bay

Times: From 7pm to 12am, Wednesday, December 31

Cost: Dhs990 (house beverages, indoor table), Dhs1,200 (house beverages, indoor window table), Dhs2,950 (house beverages, terrace table), Dhs3,250 (house beverages, terrace edge), Dhs850 (children, terrace), Dhs450 (children, indoor)

Contact: (04) 607 0757

@filia.dubai

Lion in the Sun

Newly opened at Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Lion in the Sun is offering an early family-friendly seating for New Year’s Eve, before transitioning into an elegant adults-only celebration later in the night. The late sitting features a refined set menu, a complimentary glass of Champagne and prime views of the city’s fireworks as 2026 begins.

Location: Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Sheikh Zayed Road

Times: Family-friendly seating 6pm to 8.30pm; adults-only dinner from 9pm, December 31

Cost: From Dhs2,750

Contact: (056) 573 8283

@lioninthesundubai

ROKA

Ring in 2026 at ROKA Dubai with a high-energy New Year’s Eve celebration combining modern Japanese cuisine, live DJ sets and sweeping views of the city skyline. Choose from à la carte dining or premium tasting menus featuring signature favourites like black cod and wagyu rib eye, plus exclusive NYE specials. An early family-friendly seating runs before the venue shifts to an adults-only party later in the evening.

Location: ME Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay

Times: 6pm to 8.30pm (family-friendly seating) or from 9pm (adults-only), December 31

Cost: Dhs800 minimum spend (indoor), Dhs1,200 minimum spend (terrace)

Contact: (04) 439 7171

@rokadubaiofficial

McGettigan’s Factory The Palm

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at McGettigan’s Factory with a lively, family-friendly atmosphere. Enjoy a festive sharing menu, live band and the fun, relaxed vibes that make it perfect for both kids and adults. Experience the Irish spirit with great food, flowing drinks and plenty of entertainment to carry you into 2026.

Location: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Times: 8pm to 12am, December 31

Cost: Dhs399 (soft package), Dhs549 (house package), Dhs699 (premium package), Dhs249 (children aged 6–11)

Contact: (04) 230 0073

@mcgettigansfactorythepalm

Splendido

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with an all-Italian evening at Splendido. Start with a reception of sparkling beverages and oysters, then enjoy a five-course meal with free-flowing drinks while a live jazz pianist provides the perfect soundtrack on the open-air terrace.

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Dubai JBR

Times: 8pm to 12.30am, December 31

Cost: Dhs1,149 (soft beverages), Dhs1,699 (house beverages), Dhs899 (children aged 12–20), Dhs499 (children aged 6–11)

Contact: (04) 399 4001

@splendidodubai

The Larder

Spend New Year’s Eve at The Larder enjoying a festive buffet of fresh salads, hot dishes and desserts, accompanied by free-flowing drinks. When the countdown arrives, step into the hotel garden for fireworks views or reserve a spot on the FireLake terrace for a prime vantage point.

Location: Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Canal View, Business Bay

Times: 7pm to 12am, December 31

Cost: Dhs349 (soft drinks), Dhs549 (house beverages), Dhs175 (children aged 6–12)

Contact: (04) 875 3300