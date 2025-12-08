Watch Dubai’s New Year’s Eve fireworks light up the city without paying a dirham

Dubai is famous for its stunning New Year’s Eve fireworks, but let’s face it – the best views often come with a hefty price tag at fancy restaurants and hotels. Luckily, you don’t need to splurge to see the magic. We’ve rounded up the best free spots to catch the fireworks and make 2025’s finale one to remember.

Burj Khalifa

If it’s the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks you’re after, Downtown Dubai is the place to be. Several public viewing zones are opening for free, first-come-first-served access.

What’s included for free?

Visitors can enjoy the full fireworks display, the Burj Khalifa’s light and laser show, and the larger multi-point production – all without buying a ticket. LED screens will be set up along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard for those further back. No tickets or badges are needed.

Public viewing gates:

Access will be controlled, and once full, gates will close:

Gate 1: Boulevard Heights

Gate 2: Burj Vista

Gate 3: Emaar Square

Gate 4: Former Address Boulevard

Gate 5: Fountain Views

Gate 6: Address Downtown

Gate 7: Vida Dubai Mall

Arrive early to secure your spot and enjoy a prime view of the world-famous display.

Other fireworks spots

Dubai lights up in multiple locations, so if Downtown is too busy, you can catch fireworks elsewhere:

Palm Jumeirah (Atlantis The Palm)

Bluewaters Island

The Beach JBR

Burj Al Arab

Best free viewing spots nearby:

Kite Beach

Sunset Beach

JBR Beach / Walk

Bluewaters Island

Looking to make a night of it? Pack a blanket, grab a snack, and enjoy the fireworks from the desert with a barbecue – perfect for families, friends, or a cosy end-of-year moment.

Global Village fireworks are perfect at the Al Qudra Desert. For a truly unique New Year’s Eve, head to Al Qudra Desert. From here, you can see distant fireworks while enjoying the outdoors. It’s the perfect spot to pack a barbecue, blankets, and celebrate under the stars. Cook the last meal of 2025 with friends and family and toast to the new year surrounded by desert serenity.

