Things to do in Dubai this December start here – the city’s gardens, beaches, and infinity pools are calling for your next reset

Step outside and try these top things to do in Dubai to refresh your mind and body. Lately, we’ve been swapping our usual indoor workouts for anything outside. If you’ve been doing the same, you know the vibe. If not, now is the time to swap movement within four walls for something a little more… serene.

There’s something about stretching in an open-air setting, taking a deep breath by the water, or just walking through a lush garden with the sound of birds that makes everything feel a little lighter. If you’re looking for inspiration, these are some of the best things to do in Dubai to stretch, move, and meditate in the great outdoors.

Wellness by the pool at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrienne Everett l International Yoga Instructor (@hippiewhohustles)

Take your wellness journey to the next level with a poolside yoga session led by Adrienne Everrette at Jumeriah Burj Al Arab’s SAL Beach Club. This exclusive poolside yoga class offers a moment of calm and balance, designed to reset your mind and body. Breathe in the tranquility of the surroundings and let Adrienne guide you through a mindful practice that leaves you feeling revitalised and centred, ready to take on the day.

Location: SAL, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Jumeira St

Times: Every Friday at 8.30am

Cost: Dhs250 per person

Contact: hwhstudiodubai.com @hwhstudiodubai

Micro Lagree at Aura Skypool

Looking for a workout that hits both body and mind? Micro Lagree at Aura Skypool is a 40-minute full-body session designed to sculpt, strengthen, and energise while keeping you centred and focused. Each precise, mindful movement helps reduce stress, improve clarity, and leave you feeling balanced. You’ll build lean, sculpted muscle, strengthen your core, joints, and posture, and accelerate fat-burning during and after the workout. The class includes an immersive session with a Longevity Wellness Hub expert instructor, a wellness shot to kickstart your practice, use of the Micro Lagree reformer, an AURA reusable water bottle with infused water to take home, and a nutritious breakfast in the lounge with your choice of one dish from the set menu paired with a hot or cold drink.

Location: Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Tower, 50th Floor

Times: December 20 at 7am & 8am

Cost: Dhs400 per class

Contact: auraskypool.com @auraskypool.dubai

Also read

The 7 moods of winter in Dubai

Yoga at the Balloons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Start your Sunday with a Hatha yoga session at Al Qasr, set by the Balloons at the Palace. Move through gentle stretches while taking in stunning views of the Dubai skyline and the sparkling Arabian Gulf. After class, enjoy a healthy breakfast to keep the good vibes flowing – a relaxed, feel-good way to end the weekend.

Location: Balloons at the Palace, Jumeirah Al Qasr

Times: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 10am

Cost: Dhs350 per person (includes yoga mat, towel, water, and breakfast)

Contact: @balloonsatthepalace @jumeirahalqasr

GYROKINESIS Masterclass in the Garden at The Hundred Wellness Centre

Want to try something different for movement? Head to Dubai’s first-ever GYROKINESIS masterclass in the calm, outdoor gardens of The Hundred Wellness Centre. Led by GYROTONIC & GYROKINESIS Master Trainer Marco Metoldo, flying in from Italy, this 2-hour session flows through movement and breath to awaken your body, stimulate the nervous system, and bring balance and mental clarity. Open to all levels, it’s the perfect way to explore this rhythmic, full-body practice in a peaceful outdoor setting.

Location: The Hundred Wellness Centre Gardens, Street 53b, Jumeirah 1

Times: December 1, 2 and 3, 10am to 12pm

Cost: Dhs200 per class

Contact: @thehundredwellness

Full moon yoga at Talise Spa

For anyone who loves the energy of a full moon and wants to embrace its magic, Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah, is the place to be for the perfect moonlit yoga practice. Flow through a 90-minute sequence on the serene beachfront, with the gentle waves and cool sea breeze as your soundtrack. From mindful stretches to guided breathwork and sound healing, the session is designed to release tension, calm the mind, and leave you feeling completely restored. Each guest practices on a sustainable Rumi Earth mat, which you get to take home as a keepsake, carrying the moonlit vibes beyond the session.

Location: Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah

Times: Thursday, December 4, 7pm to 9pm

Cost: Dhs300 (includes eco-friendly yoga mat)

Contact: @jumeirahalqasr

Mindful movement-based sessions at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A N C T U M ™️ (@wearesanctum)

Looking for a wellness session that goes beyond the ordinary? Jumeirah has partnered with Sanctum to bring morning and sunset movement experiences, 60-minute journeys designed to lift your body, mind, and emotions to new levels. Set against the breathtaking beachfront of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, each session combines mindful movement with a tailored music playlist, expert guidance, and a variety of complimentary wellness touches, from yoga mats to towels and ice baths, leaving you feeling revitalised and centred.

Location: J Club – Beachfront, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeira St, Umm Suqeim 3

Times: December 13, 8am to 9am; Sunset 5pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs215 per person

Contact: @wearesanctum

Images: Provided/Official websites