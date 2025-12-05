Your no fuss guide to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with easy ways to reach Yas Marina Circuit

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is here and Yas Island is alive with engines, lights, and crowds. Whether you’re coming for the speed, the parties, or the full F1 festival vibe, getting to Yas Marina Circuit is easier than it looks. Here’s your complete guide.

By Bus and Shuttle

If you’re staying on Yas Island, the free shuttle buses are your best friend. They run from Yas Mall to Yas Marina Circuit throughout the weekend, every 15 minutes.

For those coming from outside Yas Island, public buses link you to the shuttle service:

From Abu Dhabi city or the airport: Take a taxi or ride share to Yas Island. It’s about 25–30 minutes. Or catch bus 190 from the main bus terminal near Al Wahda Mall. The bus ride takes 40–60 minutes, then hop on a shuttle to the circuit.

From Dubai: Take the E100 or E101 to Abu Dhabi Bus Station, then board bus 184 to Yas Marina Circuit. A taxi or ride share from Dubai takes about 1–1.5 hours.

From Ras Al Khaimah: Catch the intercity bus at 9am, 1pm, or 5pm to Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station. Then transfer to bus 184.

From Sharjah: Take the 117 intercity bus from Jubail Bus Station, which leaves almost every hour, to Abu Dhabi Bus Station. Then board bus 184.

Once you’re on Yas Island, shuttle stops are clearly signed and buses run often, but get there early because they fill up quickly.

Driving and Parking

Driving from central Abu Dhabi to Yas Island takes about 30 minutes. Yas Mall is the official parking zone and it’s free. From there, shuttles take you directly to the circuit.

If you prefer another spot, Yas Plaza offers parking for Dhs200 per day. Arrive early to avoid long lines and busy shuttles. After the race or any concerts, traffic can get heavy and taxis are limited, so plan ahead.

Taxis and Ride-Hailing

Hailing a taxi is easy in busy areas like hotels, malls, and attractions. Look for the silver taxis with yellow roof signs. In quieter areas, book ahead. Use Yango or Careem to arrange a ride. For a futuristic touch, Uber now runs driverless taxis on Yas Island, bookable directly in the app alongside normal cars.

Race Weekend Shuttles

Yas Island has dedicated shuttle services for F1:

Circuit Circular Shuttle: Runs every 15 minutes Thursday to Saturday from 9am to 1am, and Sunday from 10:30am to 1am. Stops at all main grandstands — South, Marina, West, North.

Yas Courtesy Shuttle: Every 15 minutes, Thursday to Saturday from 9:30am, Sunday from 11am. Serves Main Grandstand, North, and West.

Special Access Shuttles: For Pit Lane Walks, Paddock Club, or Yas Suites.

Quick Tips

Stay on Yas Island if you can. Walking or short shuttles is easiest.

Use public transport or shuttles. They are cheaper and often quicker than driving.

Give yourself plenty of time. Parking, shuttle lines, and traffic get busy fast.

Plan your return. Book taxis or ride shares early, especially after the race.

With this guide, all you need to do is enjoy the engines, the atmosphere, and the spectacle of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.